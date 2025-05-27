LGI Homes Introduces CompleteHome Plus™ Upgrade Package in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the debut of its upgraded CompleteHome Plus™ package in Palm Bay, Florida. This enhanced upgrade package is now available with three brand-new floor plans, offering prospective homeowners elevated style, comfort, and value in one of the Space Coast’s most desirable locations.

“We are excited to introduce our CompleteHome Plus™ package to Palm Bay with the addition of three new floor plans,” said Bosco Marchena, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes. “Each home is thoughtfully designed with upgraded finishes and modern conveniences that deliver exceptional quality at a competitive price.”

About the New Floor Plans:

The Jensen: 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 3-Car Garage | 1,902 sq. ft. A spacious single-story home featuring a three-car garage, covered back patio, dedicated dining room, and dual walk-in closets in the primary suite.

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 3-Car Garage | 1,902 sq. ft. The Greenfield: 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2-Car Garage | 2,225 sq. ft. Ideal for entertaining, this layout includes an expansive covered patio, large kitchen island, walk-in pantry, open dining room, and a versatile flex room.

4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2-Car Garage | 2,225 sq. ft. The Key West: 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 3-Car Garage | 2,414 sq. ft. Designed with families in mind, this open-concept floor plan offers generous living space across five bedrooms, an extended covered back patio, and a three-car garage.

5 Bed, 3 Bath, 3-Car Garage | 2,414 sq. ft.

CompleteHome Plus™ Package Highlights:

Each home includes premium upgrades grouped for enhanced functionality and aesthetics:

Exterior Features: Professional front yard landscaping Stone exterior accents Covered outdoor living areas Full-lite front doors Designer coach lights



Kitchen Upgrades: Stainless steel Whirlpool® side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker Subway tile backsplash Gorgeous quartz countertops 42" white wood cabinetry with crown moulding Undermount kitchen sink Matte black cabinet hardware





Interior Features:

Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas and primary bedrooms Coordinating matte black door hardware by Kwikset® Thoughtfully designed storage solutions



Bathrooms: Designer fixtures and finishes that complement the modern aesthetic Quartz countertops Sleek, framed mirrors



Smart Home Enhancements: Honeywell® Wi-Fi-enabled programmable thermostat LiftMaster® Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener





Homeowners will enjoy having a variety of entertainment options throughout the Space Coast. Nearby local amenities include the Brevard Zoo, Palm Bay Aquatics Center, Bill Madden Park and many beaches. With both entertainment and natural beauty close by, these homes provide the ideal balance of comfort and lifestyle.

The new CompleteHome Plus™ floor plans start in the low-$400s. For more information or to schedule a tour call 844-833-7026 ext. 953 or visit LGIHomes.com/PalmBay.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

