Zweig Group announces 2025 Best Firms To Work For winners

Fayetteville, AR, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group, the leading provider of management consulting, research, and education for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Best Firms To Work For Award – honoring outstanding AEC workplaces across the United States and Canada. These firms are recognized not only for their commitment to the employee experience, but also for setting a new standard for culture, leadership, and organizational health in the AEC industry. See the full list of winners here.

New in 2025, Zweig Group has also introduced the Best Firms To Work For Legacy Award, recognizing firms that have ranked in the top three of any category for 10 consecutive years. This special designation honors an extraordinary, long-term commitment to cultural excellence. Once achieved, firms are granted lifetime status as a Best Firm To Work For Legacy Firm, regardless of future rankings. The inaugural recipients of this distinction are Bowers + Kubota and Garver, two firms that have consistently set the standard for what it means to be a truly great place to work in the AEC industry.

“The firms honored this year demonstrate what it looks like to invest in people in a meaningful, measurable way,” said Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. “Their commitment to creating environments where employees feel valued and empowered is what drives innovation, retention, and long-term success.”

Unlike other workplace awards, Best Firms To Work For is rooted in the largest employee survey in the AEC industry, offering participants access to more than 2 million data points annually. This program not only celebrates excellence – it provides firms with direct, actionable insight into employee sentiment and performance benchmarks tailored to the unique dynamics of the AEC space.

Firms were evaluated based on a combination score from two surveys: a corporate survey capturing firm-wide policies and practices, and an anonymous employee survey measuring satisfaction, engagement, and feedback in real time. Winners were ranked by firm size and discipline.

All participating firms received a summary report of employee responses, and insights are used to inform everything from recruiting and retention strategies to internal policy changes and branding efforts.

Winners will be honored at a black-tie gala during Zweig Group’s 2025 ElevateAEC Conference in San Antonio, Texas, September 9-11, 2025. Learn more or register here.

