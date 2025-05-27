Havila Kystruten AS: Integrated Annual Report for 2024

The board of directors of Havila Kystruten AS has today approved the financial statements and annual report for 2024, which integrates financial and sustainability reporting. The report is attached in PDF format. It summarizes the year and highlights the company's fundamental focus on the environment and sustainability.

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114





