Alaris Equity Partners Announces Filing Of Final Prospectus

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce today that it has filed, and obtained a receipt for, a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, with respect to the previously announced bought deal offering of $80 million principal amount of 6.50% convertible unsecured senior debentures (the “Debentures”) through a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC Capital Markets and Desjardins Securities Inc. (the “Offering”). The Trust has also granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $12 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part, from time to time, up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering. Unless otherwise stated, all numbers in this press release are presented in Canadian dollars.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on June 2, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

ABOUT ALARIS

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a diversified group of private businesses ("Partners") primarily through structured equity. The primary goal of its structured equity investments is to deliver stable and predictable returns to its unitholders through both cash distributions and capital appreciation. This strategy is enhanced by common equity positions, which allow the Trust to generate returns in alignment with the founders of its Partners.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward–looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the forgoing, this press release contains statements concerning the over-allotment option and the closing date of the Offering. Although Alaris believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Alaris can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Alaris undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

