Mercer International Inc. Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (“Mercer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MERC), a global forest products company, today released its 2024 Sustainability Report, Fit for Future: Transition and Transformation. The report outlines, among other things, the Company’s progress towards its 2030 sustainability goals.

Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO, stated:

“In 2024, we applied the same operational discipline to our sustainability efforts that we bring to all areas of our business. We focused on where Mercer can make the most meaningful contribution—reducing emissions at the source, improving resource efficiency, and advancing renewable bioproducts. These steps reflect our learning and commitment to a long-term, practical impact that we believe will add value to our overall business.”

Bill Adams, Chief Sustainability Officer, added:

“We recognize that credibility in sustainability comes from transparency and benchmarking. In 2024, we prioritized ESG governance by securing third-party assurance of our emissions data and aligning with evolving disclosure standards. These efforts helped improve our Sustainalytics ESG risk rating and position Mercer as a reliable partner for investors, customers, and communities who increasingly expect clear and consistent sustainability performance.”

2024 Highlights

Selected highlights of accomplishments include:

Climate & Emissions

83% of fuel-based energy came from renewable sources, advancing toward the Company’s 90% target by 2030.

Completed Mercer’s third climate scenario analysis, enhancing climate risk assessment and disclosure.

Waste & Resource Efficiency

Landfill waste totaled 16.6 kg/ADMT—a 24% improvement over the 2019 baseline—advancing toward the 30% reduction target by 2030.

Water consumption at pulp mills declined 8% year-over-year due to operational efficiencies.

Employee Safety

The Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) improved 25%, from 3.68 to 2.76.



ESG Governance & Reporting

Released Mercer’s first Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) aligned report on nature-related risks and dependencies.

Completed a double materiality assessment designed to align with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) requirements.

Recognition

Received the 2024 SFI President’s Award for leadership in mass timber and supply chain certification.

Improved Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating to 17.6 (low risk), down from 21.4 in 2023.

Looking Ahead

Mercer’s 2024 Sustainability Report reflects the Company’s continued commitment to measurable, science-based progress. As Mercer advances toward its 2030 goals, it remains focused on integrating sustainability into core business decisions, building trust through transparency, and delivering long-term value for stakeholders. The full report is available at www.mercerint.com/sustainability .

About Us

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA, and Canada. Its consolidated annual production capacity is 2.1 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210 thousand cubic meters of CLT, 45 thousand cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets, and 230,000 metric tonnes of biofuels. For more information about the company and to read the full report, please visit its website at www.mercerint.com .

