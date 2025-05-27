Viatris Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. June 3, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Viatris Inc. ("Viatris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VTRS) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between August 8, 2024 and February 26, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Viatris investors have until June 3, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Viatris class action lawsuit claims that the defendants misled investors by creating the false impression that they had reliable information about the challenges affecting Viatris’ projected revenue and growth. The lawsuit alleges that Viatris downplayed the seriousness and potential consequences of a failed inspection at its Indore facility and the resulting FDA warning letter.

In reality, the lawsuit contends, Viatris significantly underestimated the impact of the failed FDA inspection. The company faced substantial setbacks due to ongoing remediation efforts at the facility, an inability to manufacture and ship key products — particularly Lenalidomide — and a failure to persuade the FDA to expand the list of exempted drugs. These issues also disrupted shipments to other regions, creating more than just minor financial headwinds for Viatris’ projected 2025 performance.

The lawsuit further alleges that on February 27, 2025, Viatris reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and issued disappointing guidance for fiscal year 2025, citing the expected financial effects of the FDA warning letter and related import alert from the Indore facility. Following this announcement, Viatris’ stock price dropped more than 15%.

