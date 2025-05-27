Investability Announces Milestone Fifth Year with Expanded Investor Event Lineup

Investability, an Australian investor relations firm, marks its fifth year with expanded investor events and ambitious growth initiatives. Since 2020, the company has facilitated AUD 400M in equity funding and USD 250M in M&A deals, serving 65 clients globally across natural resources, technology, and financial services sectors.





SYDNEY, Australia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investability , a leading boutique investor relations consultancy, is celebrating its fifth year with an expanded lineup of investor events designed to connect growth-focused companies with quality investors. The milestone highlights the firm’s continued success in delivering tailored solutions to clients across natural resources, technology, and financial services sectors.

Since its inception in 2020, Investability has facilitated over AUD 500 million in equity funding and worked on mergers and acquisitions totaling USD 250 million. As the firm looks ahead, it is increasing its focus on hosting impactful investor events to strengthen ties between companies and the investment community.

“Our fifth year marks a significant milestone for Investability, and we are proud of the progress we have made in becoming a trusted partner for clients navigating the capital markets,” said Dannika Warburton, Founder and Principal of Investability. “This year, we are expanding our investor event offerings to provide even more opportunities for companies to showcase their potential and connect with investors globally.”

The expanded event schedule includes roadshows, conferences, and bespoke investor presentations tailored to meet clients' needs, ranging from pre-IPO startups to publicly listed companies. These events aim to bridge the gap between companies and investors, ensuring clear communication of investment opportunities and fostering stronger engagement.

“Our goal has always been to provide a platform for companies to tell their stories effectively and build meaningful relationships with investors,” added Warburton. “We enable our clients to stand out in a competitive market while offering investors valuable insights and opportunities by increasing the scale and scope of our events.”

Sydney Resources Sundowner | Investor Event (Sydney, New South Wales) – Wed, 7 May 2025 – all investors welcome

ASX Companies with North American Assets | Investor Event (Los Angeles, California) – Late August, 2025 – institutional investors only

Small Cap Companies Battle Pitch Series - Melbourne and Adelaide – October 2025 – all investors welcome

London Mining Week Investor Event (London, UK) - November 2025 – institutional investors only

Investability also regularly hosts virtual events and investor webinars with individual stocks. You can sign up to receive Investability event invites here: investability.com.au/subscribe

Investability has earned a strong reputation for its high-touch service model, blending traditional investor relations with cutting-edge digital strategies. As the firm’s founder, Warburton devotes the majority of her time to advising C-suite executives on the development and seamless execution of investor relations programs. While the work is often high-pressure and time-sensitive, reflecting the pace of markets and constant flow of client updates, Warburton thrives in the dynamic environment. “It’s a role that constantly inspires and energises me,” she says.

This forward-looking mindset is what’s propelling Warburton and the Investability team into their next phase of growth—despite challenging market conditions. The firm is actively exploring partnerships with technology platforms to strengthen its sentiment analysis and digital engagement capabilities. At the same time, it continues to expand its global investor network, which includes high-net-worth individuals, fund managers, brokers, and family offices. With a clear focus on innovation and connectivity, Investability is positioning itself for even greater impact in its sixth year and beyond.

About Investability

Investability is a boutique investor relations consultancy headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Specializing in connecting growth-focused companies with quality investors, the firm provides a comprehensive range of services, including roadshows, strategic advisory, digital marketing, capital raising, and investor analytics. Since its founding in 2020, Investability has supported over 65 clients globally, facilitating equity funding and mergers and acquisitions across diverse industries.

Investability’s next investor event will be held in Sydney on Wednesday, 7th May. For more information, please contact:

