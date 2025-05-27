Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX: JWEL) announced today that each of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 10, 2025 was elected as a director of the Company (a “Director”) at the annual meeting (the “Meeting”) of the holders of common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) held today. The number of Common Shares voted in person or by proxy for the election of each Director or withheld was as indicated below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Heather Allen 33,842,993 99.86% 46,448 0.14% Dr. Louis Aronne 33,863,450 99.92% 25,991 0.08% Tania Clarke 33,885,796 99.99% 3,645 0.01% Diane Nyisztor 33,885,001 99.99% 4,440 0.01% Michael Pilato 33,858,957 99.91% 30,484 0.09% Timothy Penner 33,873,816 99.95% 15,625 0.05% François Vimard 33,883,746 99.98% 5,695 0.02% Mei Ye 33,882,842 99.98% 6,599 0.02%

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements (“VMS”) brand. The Company’s youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.



Jamieson Wellness’ head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Investor and Media Contact:

Ruth Winker

Jamieson Wellness

416-960-0052

rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com