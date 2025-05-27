Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SEI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Solaris caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) Mobile Energy Rentals LLC (“MER”) had little to no corporate history in the mobile turbine leasing space; (2) MER did not have a diversified earnings stream; (3) MER’s co-owner was a convicted felon associated with multiple allegations of turbine-related fraud; (4) as a result, Solaris overstated the commercial prospects posed by the acquisition of MER; (5) Solaris inflated profitability metrics by failing to properly depreciate its turbines; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing,’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

