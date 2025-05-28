Construction Equipment Market worth $186.62 billion by 2030, Globally, at a CAGR of 3.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The construction equipment market is projected to grow from USD 148.02 billion in 2024 to USD 186.62 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The construction equipment industry is expanding in the Asia Pacific due to growing urbanization, increased infrastructure development in Asia's emerging economies, population expansion, and rising disposable income. Technological advancements in construction equipment, such as automation, telematics integration, and the adoption of AI and 5G connectivity, will increase productivity, safety, and fuel efficiency, propelling the demand for new and advanced construction equipment.

List of Key Players in Construction Equipment Market:

Komatsu (Japan)

Doosan Enerbility (South Korea)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan)

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Japan)

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan)

SANY Group (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Construction Equipment Market:

Driver: Increasing Demand for Sustainable Construction Solutions Restraint: Regulations and International Trade Policies Opportunity: Rapid Digitalization of Services Challenge: Battery-related Issues in Electric Equipment

Key Findings of the Study:

The diesel segment is expected to lead the construction equipment market by propulsion. Infrastructure is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the construction equipment market by application. Asia is projected to be the largest market for construction equipment.

Crawler excavator is estimated to account for the largest market in 2025.

Crawler excavators are estimated to have the largest market share in the global construction equipment market in terms of value. Crawler excavators are preferred for their ability to operate in diverse terrains and handle heavy loads, making them ideal for excavation, grading, and demolition tasks. Moreover, technological advancements, including GPS and telematics, have enhanced their productivity, further propelling their demand in the construction sector. The key players in the construction equipment market offering crawler excavators are Caterpillar (US), Komatsu (Japan), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), Deere & Company (US), and Ab Volvo (Sweden). The recent developments in this equipment include Komatsu Co., Ltd. upgrading its PC130LC-11 excavator with an extended undercarriage design, which has increased its lifting capacity by up to 20%, AB Volvo launching a prototype of its new EC500 crawler excavator, and SANY Group showcasing its newest electric-powered excavator.

>10L engine capacity construction equipment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Diesel engines with capacities >10L are estimated to experience the fastest growth rate, as they are preferred in heavy construction equipment due to their ability to meet high torque and power demands. Equipment such as excavators, loaders, and articulated dump trucks typically use these large engines. The demand for this type of equipment is particularly strong in Asian countries, driven by large-scale infrastructural and development projects. Developing nations like China and India have seen increased demand for heavy-duty equipment with engine capacities over 10 liters, mainly due to road tunnel construction and smart city initiatives. Majoritily the >10L engines are used in heavy construction equipments like Excavators, Dump trucks, Loaders and Motor Graders. These equipment are majorly used for construction of mega projects like roads, commercial complexes, and industrial facilities. The ongoing infrastructural development projects are a major contributor to the market of these equipment, the rise in such projects will propel the demand for >10L engine equipments during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant regional market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for construction equipment during the forecast period, primarily driven by the region's growing population and rising infrastructural demands. The increasing demand for new housing units, resulting from population saturation, is a key factor fueling the growth of the construction equipment market in the region. China, Japan, and India lead the region's market. The construction equipment market in the region has seen expansion in areas such as dams, airports, and hydroelectric projects. As a result, numerous international companies have established manufacturing plants in Asia. Major large-scale projects in the region include the Beijing New International Airport, the South to North Water Transfer Project in China, the Songdo International Business District in South Korea, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. These mega-projects have led to increased investments and construction activities, driving demand for construction equipment.

Recent Developments:

In December 2024, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (China) launched a series of diesel, electric, and hybrid excavators at BAUMA, China 2024.

In February 2024, Deere & Company (US) launched the 9RX tractor models, equipped with an 830 HP option. The 9RX tractor was available as three different high HP four-track models: 9RX 710, 9RX 770, and 9RX 830.

In December 2023, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. (South Korea) launched seven new mini excavators at its Ulsan Campus. The seven types of excavators include 1.7-ton, 1.9-ton, 3-ton, 3.5-ton, 4-ton, 4.8-ton, and 5.5-ton models.

In July 2023, Liebherr (Switzerland), in cooperation with Leica Geosystems (Switzerland), which is part of Hexagon (Sweden), expanded the range of its semi-automatic machine control system version 2D, 3D, and 2D “3D ready” for its Generation 8 crawler excavator models. This reduced downtimes, adding significant value to machine operators, companies, and the environment.

In June 2023, Caterpillar Inc. (US) launched the new CAT 995 Wheel Loader, which increased to 19% more than the previous model. Also, it will deliver up to 13% lower hourly fuel consumption and offer an additional 8% efficiency gain.

In May 2023, Komatsu Co., Ltd. (Japan) developed a concept machine for a medium-sized hydraulic excavator that combines a hydrogen fuel cell and Komatsu-developed key components to achieve carbon neutrality at workplaces using construction equipment.

