In the face of increasingly complex global economic conditions and regulatory scrutiny, Miningcoop, a global leader in cloud mining, is rapidly rising to prominence as the most popular and legally compliant cloud mining service provider in 2025. The platform, powered by an AI-driven hardware-free solution, offers flexible short-term crypto mining contracts that cater to the rising demand for efficient, secure, and sustainable passive income streams.



Legal Compliance: Protecting User Assets and Enabling Global ExpansionMiningcoop is committed to building a fully compliant and transparent mining environment. The platform adheres to multi-national regulatory frameworks and has completed all necessary registrations, ensuring user funds are secure, transactions are transparent, and information is compliant. This provides global users with a truly “trusted” crypto asset appreciation solution.



Zero Hardware Barrier: $100 Free Bonus for New Users to Start Mining Worry-FreeThe high cost of mining equipment, excessive energy consumption, and technical complexity of traditional crypto mining have long discouraged potential users. Miningcoop breaks through these barriers entirely. Users can mine mainstream cryptocurrencies—such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin—without buying any machines or setting up hashrates. Through a smartphone or browser, they can easily activate AI-powered cloud mining contracts and start earning. All new accounts receive a free $100 mining bonus.



Flexible Contract Model with Daily Payouts and Multi-Coin SupportTo accommodate various investment needs and risk profiles, Miningcoop offers a range of cloud mining contracts—from 1-day trial models to high-return 10-day terms. The platform currently supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and more. Earnings are settled automatically on a daily basis, and the principal is returned in full at contract maturity, with no hidden fees.



Sample Contracts (2025 Edition):



Miner Model Supported Coins Hashrate Investment Duration Daily Earnings Total Return iPollo V1 Mini SE Plus ETHW / ETC 200 MH/s $100 1 day $1.15 $1.15 Jasminer X4 Mini ETHW / ETC 450 MH/s $200 1 day $6.00 $6.00 Goldshell Mini-DOGE II DOGE / LTC 420 MH/s $500 2 days $12.50 $25.00 Goldshell LT6 DOGE / LTC 3.35 GH/s $2,600 5 days $78.00 $390.00 Whatsminer M50S++ BTC 150 TH/s $20,000 8 days $800.00 $6,400.00 Antminer S19 Ultra BTC 200 TH/s $100,000 2 days $6,800.00 $13,600.00