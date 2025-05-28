ISSA PULIRE 2025: Rosiwit Focuses on Long-Term Value Over Short-Term Buzz

NANJING, China, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At ISSA PULIRE 2025, Rosiwit presents its robust performance across diverse environments. Over the past year, our cleaning robots have been deployed in industrial facilities, logistics centers, transportation hubs, hospitals, warehouses, and supermarkets—efficiently handling challenges like oil stains, fine dust, and high-traffic zones with precision and autonomy. Titan 810 has been certified with UL and CE 63327, while Skywalker 50, Pilot one and X-Rolling have obtained CE certifications, ensuring global compliance and safety.

Our product matrix encompasses a range of solutions tailored to various cleaning needs:

Titan 810: An indoor scrubber designed for industrial warehouse scenarios, offering powerful cleaning capabilities and advanced smart sensing features.

Skywalker 50: A compact indoor scrubber suitable for commercial settings such as factories, hospitals, and supermarkets, providing agility and adaptability.

X-Rolling: An outdoor sweeper designed for open areas, capable of efficiently handling large-scale cleaning tasks.

Pilot One: A manual scrubber ideal for narrow spaces like restaurants, gyms, and restrooms, offering flexible operation.

Rosiwit is committed to delivering diverse and reliable products to meet the cleaning requirements of complex dynamic spaces and hard-to-reach areas. This year, our flagship products, Skywalker 50 and Titan 810, have been delivered to multiple countries. Including Europe, the USA, Asia, and other regions, we have become a trusted partner for our clients.

Cleaning the Way Forward: Addressing Europe's Growing Demand

As aging populations and labor shortages exert pressure on facility managers across Europe and other developed countries, the demand for smart, autonomous cleaning solutions continues to grow. "According to research by Market Research Future, the European cleaning robot market reached USD 261 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% from 2025 to 2030."

Rosiwit's robots are engineered for this evolving landscape. Each unit is designed to autonomously detect and avoid obstacles, perform deep floor scrubbing with instant drying, automatically recharge and drain, and seamlessly connect to a cloud-based platform for remote monitoring and performance reporting. These features are not merely technical specifications—they translate into tangible value in real-world applications.

AI-Powered Cleaning for Dynamic Industrial Spaces

In commercial settings plagued by heavy oil stains and dust pollution, traditional cleaning solutions often fall short—especially in dynamic environments where people and equipment are constantly in motion. Titan 810 is engineered to directly address these challenges, offering robust heavy-duty cleaning performance combined with advanced smart sensing capabilities.

Equipped with a 32-line LiDAR and 720-degree blind-spot-free perception, enhanced by deep learning algorithms, Titan 810 navigates confidently through complex industrial zones, including areas with forklifts and escalators. Its cleaning efficiency can reach up to 5,200 square meters per hour, ensuring safer and more consistent autonomous cleaning even in the most demanding environments.





At the ISSA PULIRE exhibition, Titan 810 attracted significant attention from visiting customers—many of whom have long been searching for a cleaning solution that could match its level of cleaning power, runtime, and efficient work cycles. Industry experts noted that few, if any, comparable products on the market can match Titan 810’s all-around performance. This was particularly resonant with visitors from Europe, where labor shortages and a strong emphasis on ESG performance make reliable, efficient automation not just a bonus but a necessity.

During the exhibition, we were pleased to welcome back several long-time clients who shared their on-the-ground experiences. One factory facility manager noted that Skywalker 50 has significantly reduced manual labor needs while consistently delivering high cleaning standards across shifts. Thanks to its API-integrated LiDAR system, which enables wide-range detection and 360° blind-spot-free perception, it navigates dynamic spaces with precision. Its one-hour supercharge capability has notably improved charging efficiency and shortened operational cycles.

Cloud-Powered, Data-Driven



As more organizations look to optimize operational efficiency while meeting higher ESG standards, digitization becomes a crucial enabler—not just for transparency, but for long-term impact. While Titan 810 addresses the physical challenges of industrial cleaning, Rosiwit 365 extends that value digitally.

For many facility managers, the lack of digital tools for supervising cleaning operations leads to inefficiencies, limited visibility, and an inability to measure performance objectively. Rosiwit 365 fills this critical gap with a cloud-based platform that redefines traditional cleaning management. It provides real-time monitoring, centralized control, and quantifiable performance metrics—enabling clients to track, evaluate, and continuously improve their cleaning operations.

More than just operational oversight, Rosiwit 365 supports ESG goals by reducing water and energy waste, improving workforce allocation, and creating audit-friendly records that align with sustainability reporting requirements. In a business climate where accountability and environmental responsibility matter more than ever, smart data is no longer optional—it’s essential.

Built on Proof. Moving Toward Innovation.

While ISSA 2025 is about celebrating results, we’re also looking ahead. In the first half of this year, Rosiwit introduced the upgraded Pilot One NEO manual scrubber, featuring improved autonomy and cleaning efficiency. In the coming months, we will unveil enhanced versions of our flagship models — the Skywalker 50 robotic scrubber and X-Rolling outdoor sweeper — with significant upgrades focused on cleaning intelligence, adaptability, and user experience. These advancements are part of our broader vision to explore embodied intelligence, where perception, motion, and decision-making are seamlessly integrated to unlock a new era of robotic autonomy and human-machine collaboration.

