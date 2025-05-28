Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Ex. dividend today

The shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will be quoted ex-dividend NOK 2.50 per share as of today, 28 May 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


