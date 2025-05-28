The shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will be quoted ex-dividend NOK 2.50 per share as of today, 28 May 2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Ex. dividend today
| Source: Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
The shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will be quoted ex-dividend NOK 2.50 per share as of today, 28 May 2025.
Recommended Reading
-
May 27, 2025 05:09 ET | Source: Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Ordinary General Meeting in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA was held today, 27 May 2025. All items were resolved in accordance with the Annual General Meeting notice and the recommendations of the Nomination...Read More
-
May 15, 2025 02:20 ET | Source: Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published today at 06:30 CET regarding the Q1 2025 results for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA. An error was subsequently discovered in the figures...Read More