Aksjene i Lerøy Seafood Group ASA noteres eks. utbytte på NOK 2,50 per aksje fra og med i dag den 28. mai 2025.
Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Eks. utbytte i dag
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
