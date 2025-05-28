Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Eks. utbytte i dag

Aksjene i Lerøy Seafood Group ASA noteres eks. utbytte på NOK 2,50 per aksje fra og med i dag den 28. mai 2025.

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.


