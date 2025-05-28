Bogotá connects with the tech world: Invest in Bogota will participate in the Web Summit Vancouver 2025

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest in Bogota and the Bogota Chamber of Commerce will participate in the Web Summit, one of the most important technology meetings worldwide, which will take place from May 27 to 30 in Vancouver Canada.

This assistance is part of the agency's commitment to position Bogota and Colombia as strategic destinations for investment in technology and knowledge-based services.

With more than 15,000 attendees from more than 130 countries, the Web Summit is a global platform to discuss the main challenges and opportunities of the sector, including key topics such as artificial intelligence, sustainability and digital transformation.

The event will also be attended by the Information Technology and Knowledge Economy Cluster of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, under the leadership of its director Andrés Carbo Abello. The representation of Invest in Bogota will be in charge of Carolina Tamayo Hackmayer, Senior Investment Officer.

In addition, the Science, Technology and Innovation Campus project will also be socialized, a strategic initiative that seeks to consolidate a high-impact environment for companies, universities and research centers, promoting the generation of knowledge, digital transformation and the development of innovative solutions with global reach.

61% of Bogota's GDP in 2023 came from the service sector, the main engine of its economy. Bogota recorded an average economic growth of 3.5% in the last five years, above the national (2.9%) and Latin American (1.4%) averages. The United States accounts for 27% of Colombia's IT services export destination, followed by Brazil (7%) and Mexico (7%). Bogota has three of the top 20 universities in Latin America. The city has the highest bilingual population in the region, with more than 2.1 million people. Colombia has graduated more than one million professionals in STEM careers in the last five years; 31% of them are in Bogotá. Bogota concentrates more than 63% of employment, 60% of revenues and 47% of companies in the IT sector in Colombia. Colombian talent is up to 20% more cost-efficient than Mexican talent in IT services.

Invest in Bogota is a public-private partnership between the Bogota Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District, and its purpose is to facilitate international investment, attract world-class meetings and events and articulate the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem to contribute to the socioeconomic development, competitiveness and quality of life of the Bogota-Region.

