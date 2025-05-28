NANOBIOTIX to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Investor Conference

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering nanoparticle-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer and other major diseases, announced today that Company management will participate in fireside chats at following conference:
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Time: 3:45 pm EDT / 9:45 pm CEST
Location: New York, NY
Presenters: Bart van Rhijn, Chief Financial & Business Officer of Nanobiotix
Webcast link: Click here
The fireside chats will be webcast live from the events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. The replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
About NANOBIOTIX
Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.
Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020. The Company has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States) amongst other locations.
Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 25 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system.
For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter
Contacts
|Nanobiotix
Communications Department
Brandon Owens
VP, Communications
+1 (617) 852-4835
contact@nanobiotix.com
|Investor Relations Department
Ricky Bhajun
Director, Investor Relations
+33 (0)6 42 05 34 15
investors@nanobiotix.com
|Media Relations
France – HARDY
Caroline Hardy
+33 06 70 33 49 50
carolinehardy@outlook.fr
|Global – uncapped
Becky Lauer
+1 (646) 286-0057
uncappednanobiotix@uncappedcommunications.com
Attachment