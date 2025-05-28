Pharming Group to participate in June investor conferences

Leiden, the Netherlands, May 28, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming’s management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of June:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025, New York, USA, June 4-5, 2025

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat Q&A session on Thursday, June 5 at 2:00 pm EDT/20:00 CEST. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the “Upcoming Events” and “News” sections of Pharming’s website.

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Jefferies or Portzamparc representative.



About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

