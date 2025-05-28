Campine expects a substantial surge in profits in 2025 due to the rise in demand for its antimony products.

Regulated information – Inside information - May 28th 2025 – 08:00

Campine NV, metals recycling and specialty chemicals company from Beerse, Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels expects substantially higher profits for 2025 as a result of the increased demand for its antimony products.

Due to export restrictions in China since the fall of 2024, Campine and other suppliers benefit from a considerable surge in demand. “In the last months we booked orders from new customers around the globe” CEO De Vos explains. “Our global sales volumes of antimony trioxide have increased on average with 35% and given the lowered demand in Europe the overseas sales have in fact more than doubled”. Antimony metal prices have now reached a record level of 60.000 USD/ton. “At this price level we also expect much higher sales revenue and profits”.

Campine is forecasting a sales revenue of about 380 M€ and an EBITDA of at least 50 M€ only for the first semester of 2025 , in comparison with 169 M€ sales and an EBITDA of 19,7 M€ for the first semester of last year 2024.

For the full year it is too early to make predictions as markets are extremely volatile at this moment. Demand is also typically lower during the summer months. Moreover, antimony prices have stabilised in recent weeks, so the positive impact of the increased business volumes, prices and value augmentations of Campine’s antimony stocks could be reduced or absent in the second year half.

For further information you can contact Karin Leysen (tel. no +32 14 60 15 49)

(email: Karin.Leysen@campine.com)

