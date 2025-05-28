ATARI: Preliminary FY 20251 Revenues and Business Update

Preliminary FY 20251 Revenues

and Business Update

FY2025 revenues increase by ~60% to ~$36M, marking a second straight year of top-line growth and highest level revenues in over a decade

PARIS, FRANCE (May 28, 2025 - 8.00 am CET) - Atari® (Euronext Paris: ALATA) — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today reports preliminary unaudited revenues and provides a business update for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, revenues are expected to reach approximately $36M2 (of which ~$29M from Games3), a ~60% growth compared to the previous year, driven primarily by continued strong momentum in Games. This solid performance marks the second consecutive year of high-growth, bringing Atari’s revenues to their highest level in over a decade.

This momentum underscores the successful execution of the strategic refocus initiated in 2022 under new leadership. Atari’s retro-focused growth strategy has repositioned Atari with a focus on its principal gaming strategy, and targeted market segments where Atari can be a category leader. Over the past three years, Atari has revamped its game portfolio, restructured its hardware operations around partnerships and licensing, and deepened its expertise and publishing footprint through the successful acquisitions of Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios. Additionally, Atari has also strengthened the company’s ability to acquire rights and develop content for some of the world’s most well-known IPs.



Wade Rosen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: “Atari’s strong performance this year, notably in the Games business line, marks an important milestone in the execution of our retro-focused growth strategy. By focusing on areas where we have both a passion for the product and a competitive edge, we are building solid momentum which I believe will lead to lasting success in the years to come.”



In FY25, Atari released more than a half-dozen titles, including Yars Rising and Breakout Beyond, modern reimaginings of two of Atari’s best-known 2600 games. The company expanded distribution of the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise by releasing new console versions for RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, and releasing RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic for Nintendo Switch, with additional platforms under consideration.

Atari has made meaningful developments into new distribution channels, including a partnership with Netflix. A dedicated version of RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch was adapted for Netflix Mobile Games, while Centipede: Recharged and Caverns of Mars: Recharged were released on Netflix’s new cloud gaming service, demonstrating Atari’s ability to extend legacy content into emerging ecosystems.

In April 2024, Atari relaunched the Infogrames publishing label, reaffirming its commitment to championing creativity and gameplay-first design in a new generation of titles. As part of this initiative, Infogrames has acquired Totally Reliable Delivery Services, Surgeon Simulator and more recently, secured the publishing rights for Bread & Fred, with the intent to expand reach and grow the market for these key franchises.

In addition, Atari continued to grow its portfolio of classic IP with the acquisition of the Intellivision brand and a large catalog of Intellivision games – strengthening its position as a leader in retro game innovation and preservation.

Atari’s recently acquired studios, Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios, played a central role in delivering high quality content. Digital Eclipse added a major new installment to the studio’s Gold Master series of playable documentaries with Tetris Forever, while also releasing Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, Volgarr the Viking II, two DLCs for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, cementing the studio's reputation for doing justice to celebrated IPs. Nightdive Studios extended its track record for high-quality remasters of first-person-shooter and horror games with the releases of PO'ed, Killing Time, and The Thing: Remastered.

In Hardware, Atari continued to expand its lineup of cartridge-based hardware and software with the release of the Atari 7800+ retro console and 10 new game cartridges. Licensing activity also contributed to the company’s momentum, including new collaborations with recognized brands. Notably, Atari partnered with Blaze Entertainment to release a line of handheld consoles and worked with other partners to launch consumer collectibles, all available for direct purchase on atari.com.





Outlook

For the coming year, Atari intends to continue to execute its retro-focused growth strategy across all its lines of business. In Games, the company plans to continue investing in a dynamic pipeline of new releases, based on high-quality, recognizable, owned or licensed IP, and leverage the development capabilities of Digital Eclipse and Nightdive. New Hardware projects will expand the Atari “Plus” platform. Licensing is expected to advance a strong pipeline of opportunities. In this context, Atari anticipates a continuation of its high-growth trajectory for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.





About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios, the publishing label Infogrames, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Atari has offices in New York and Paris.. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2025 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

1 Estimated, unaudited. For the 12-month period starting April 1st, 2024 through March 31st, 2025.

2 Approximately €33M based on average EUR/USD rate over the fiscal year. Fiscal year 2024 reported revenues were €20.6M.

3 Including Atari Games, Digital Eclipse, Nightdive and Infogrames





