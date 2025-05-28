DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

(“Diversified”, or the “Company”)

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 850,000 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) in the market at a price of $13.95 per Share (the “Transaction”) from Mizuho Securities USA LLC, acting as broker dealer. The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: 27 May 2025 Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 850,000 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.95 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.95 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.95

The initial seller of the Shares was EIG Management Company, LLC (“EIG”), who made the sale pursuant to Rule 144 promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. EIG is an associate of Diversified director, Randy Wade. Accordingly, the Transaction constitutes a related party transaction under UKLR 8. The Shares were originally issued by the Company as partial consideration for the Company’s East Texas acquisition, which closed in October 2024. The Ordinary Shares issued to affiliates of EIG as consideration for the acquisition of Maverick Natural Resources, LLC, which closed on March 14, 2025, remain subject to the terms of a previously disclosed commercial lock up agreement.

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) confirms that it considers that the Transaction is fair and reasonable as far as shareholders of Diversified are concerned, and that the Board has been so advised by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as sponsor to Diversified in connection with the Transaction.

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,814,343 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 78,814,343 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.

