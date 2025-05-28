Sweden’s Millow Commissions World‑First Oat‑and‑Mycelium Factory to Craft Beef‑Like, Clean‑Label Protein

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millow, the Gothenburg‑based food‑tech company that turns Nordic oats and mycelium into beef‑like protein, has commissioned its first large‑scale factory after three decades of research and an initial €2.5 million grant from the European Innovation Council, part of a €17.5 million blended‑finance package. The 2,500 m² site—formerly a LEGO production hall—propels Millow beyond pilot scale; once fully outfitted later this year, each production line will deliver up to 500 kg of protein a day. The building also houses one of Europe’s most advanced fermentation and food laboratories, supporting Millow’s world‑leading research in mycelium science.





Market momentum is timely. As growth in conventional plant‑based protein cools and headlines question “ultra‑processed” meat analogues, Millow introduces a new category: clean‑label, binder‑free protein made from just two core ingredients—oats and mycelium—using a patented dry‑state fermentation process.

Every 100 g portion supplies up to 27 g of complete protein, gut‑friendly fibre, and natural vitamins and minerals for only 140 kcal. Free of soy and pea isolates, the product sears like beef, leaves no after‑taste, and feels light on the stomach.

Sustainability numbers match the nutrition profile. Millow’s proprietary S‑Unit bioreactors cut energy demand to one‑third of conventional fermentation lines. Water use is just 3–4 litres per kilogram—95 percent lower than standard mycelium processes—while switching from beef to Millow’s protein can reduce greenhouse‑gas emissions by up to 97 percent. Repurposing the LEGO facility itself avoided roughly 1,400 tonnes of embedded CO ₂ .

“Critics say plant meat failed on taste and transparency; this factory shows we can solve both at industrial scale,” said Dr Staffan Hillberg, Chair.

Professor Mohammad Taherzadeh, scientific founder, added: “Our platform can swap grain substrates overnight, allowing any region to grow its own advanced protein with minimal resources.”

Millow is finalising distribution agreements with leading food brands, retailers, and food‑service distributors aiming to launch multiple products by the end of 2025. Journalists are invited to exclusive tasting sessions to experience the next generation of protein.

About Millow

Millow combines mycelium and local Nordic plants in a patented, binder‑free dry‑state fermentation process to create nutrient‑dense, sustainable protein for food‑service, retail, and co‑branded applications. Headquartered in Gothenburg, the company builds copy‑and‑paste, low‑footprint factories that reinforce regional food security.

Media Contact

For interviews, high-resolution images or to schedule a tasting session, please contact the Millow Press Office:

press@millow.co

+46 10 650 00 10

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/302978ea-bc09-4047-83e7-d631eb82a164

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5925ac3-9ce0-40fd-b103-00df81d8fbed