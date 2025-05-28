DEBRA Research and Dermaliq Enter into a Strategic Collaboration to Advance Cutaneous Drug Delivery for Epidermolysis Bullosa

Initial programs will focus on developing innovative topical treatments and drug therapies for wound healing and itch relief, plus prophylactic therapies for people with Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Dermaliq’s proprietary hyliQ® technology platform enables touchless delivery of novel drug therapies to fragile, sensitive or disease-affected skin.

MUNICH and WILMINGTON, Del., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEBRA Research gGmbH, a global non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research and drug development for those affected by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), and Dermaliq Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage dermatology innovator company developing next-generation topical therapies, today announced a strategic, non-exclusive collaboration to advance cutaneous drug delivery into the skin for EB. Initially, the partners will focus on improving wound-healing and anti-itch therapies, plus developing prophylactic therapies for people suffering from EB. As part of the agreement, DEBRA Research has also made a strategic investment in Dermaliq.

EB is a group of rare and painful genetic skin disorders characterized by extremely fragile skin, leading to blisters and wounds from even minor friction or trauma. EB significantly affects the daily lives of people living with the condition and is associated with substantial morbidity and mortality over time due to chronic wounds, infections, and complications involving internal organs. It is caused by mutations in one or more genes that encode proteins responsible for maintaining the structural integrity of the skin. While there is currently no cure, novel treatments are being developed to manage symptoms, reduce pain, and improve quality of life.

Dermaliq is set to transform therapeutic strategies for skin and wound management in EB. Leveraging its proprietary hyliQ® technology, the company enables targeted delivery of active compounds into the skin without mechanical interference to fragile or wounded tissue. Applied touchless, hyliQ® is designed specifically for conditions like EB, where the skin is exceptionally delicate and prone to blistering or damage from even minimal friction. This innovative approach offers critical therapeutic benefits for patients by delivering effective treatments while preserving the integrity of compromised skin.

“This partnership aligns closely with our mission to accelerate the development of effective, high-impact therapies for people living with EB,” said Dr Christoph Coch MD, Managing Director at DEBRA Research. “Dermaliq’s unique technology platform and clinical pipeline offer a promising approach to overcome the limitations of existing topical treatments, particularly for application on the damaged and fragile skin characteristic of EB. We believe this collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing transformative therapies and improving both medical outcomes and quality of life for those affected by this devastating condition.”

“We are excited to join forces with DEBRA Research to bring our technology to an area of urgent and unmet medical need,” said Frank Löscher, PhD, CEO of Dermaliq. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to addressing the urgent needs of people living with this debilitating disorder. With its unique features and exceptional safety profile, hyliQ® is ideally suited for the touchless topical treatment of disease-affected and damaged skin. We look forward to the impact this collaboration can bring to the EB community and beyond.”

About DEBRA Research

DEBRA Research is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing treatments and cures for EB, a rare and life-limiting genetic condition. As the research arm of DEBRA Austria – a patient organization established in 1995 to support individuals living with EB – DEBRA Research collaborates globally with academia, biotech, pharma, patient organizations, and regulatory bodies to drive innovation. DEBRA Research focuses on translational research and clinical development to address the unmet needs of people living with EB. Its goal is to accelerate the discovery and development of treatments improving quality of life, while striving for a future where EB is curable – a “world without EB.”

For more information, please visit www.debra-research.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Dermaliq Therapeutics

Dermaliq Therapeutics, Inc. is uniquely positioned to revolutionize topical dermatology. With our proprietary hyliQ® technology platform, we are breaking through traditional delivery barriers, enabling for the first time the targeted absorption into skin structures with unmatched bioavailability and cutaneous tolerability. This breakthrough paves the way for first-in-class and best-in-class topical treatments with broad application across dermatology and rare disease indications, offering substantial opportunities for long-term growth and value creation.

Dermaliq’s pipeline includes clinical stage assets in androgenetic alopecia, alopecia areata and wound healing.

For more information, visit www.dermaliq.com.

