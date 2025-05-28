Korean Corporations Turn to Research and Markets for Global Market Insights and Localised Support

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research and Markets, the world’s leading source of international market intelligence, is experiencing a significant increase in demand from Korean companies. As Korean firms continue to expand globally and compete in fast-moving sectors such as semiconductors, batteries, mobility, and biotechnology, they are turning to Research and Markets for timely, trusted, and high-quality market research.

A key factor behind this growth is the company’s ability to provide dedicated support in Korean. Clients benefit not only from access to over 650 global and specialist research publishers but also from localised service and responsive communication that aligns with Korean business expectations.

“While our reach is global, we understand the importance of local service,” said Ross Glover, CEO of Research and Markets. “Our Korean-speaking team helps clients find the right intelligence quickly and ensures that the experience is clear, efficient, and aligned with how Korean companies prefer to operate.”

Korean clients use Research and Markets to purchase individual reports, manage ongoing subscriptions, and commission custom research across a broad range of topics. They value the ability to access a wide pool of insights through a single supplier relationship, simplifying procurement while maintaining flexibility and speed.

Clients include some of South Korea’s most prominent conglomerates as well as a growing number of mid-sized firms and specialised players across sectors such as finance, logistics, energy, and healthcare. These organisations turn to Research and Markets for reliable, up-to-date insights to support strategic planning, market entry, and competitive positioning.

Popular research topics among Korean clients include

Semiconductor manufacturing and materials





EV battery technologies and global supply chains





AI applications in manufacturing and logistics





Global eCommerce and consumer trends





ESG reporting and sustainability benchmarks





Cross-border M&A activity and market entry strategies





The company supports a wide range of roles within Korean organisations, including

Corporate strategy and planning teams





Market and competitive intelligence units





R&D and innovation departments





Procurement and vendor management professionals





Research librarians and information services leads





“Our Korean clients are analytical, global in outlook, and often working under intense time pressure,” added Glover. “We support them by making market research more accessible, more efficient, and more aligned with how they operate internally.”

Research and Markets provides a scalable solution for both centralised and decentralised research buying. Its platform simplifies vendor management while giving teams across multiple divisions and regions access to the insights they need to stay competitive.

