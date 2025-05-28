Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market Report 2025-2033: Growing Expansion of E-commerce and Tire Retail Channels, Increased Demand for Fuel-Efficient and All-Terrain Tires

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market is valued at USD 4.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.56 billion by 2033, growing at 3.51% CAGR from 2025 to 2033. Increasing demand for commercial and passenger vehicles, growing transportation infrastructure, and rising ownership of vehicles in developing economies across the region are driving the market.



In Latin America & the Caribbean, auto tires are on the rise owing to higher ownership of vehicles, increasing road networks, and rising middle class. Tires are used for varied transportation purposes across urban and rural areas, ranging from passenger cars and motorcycles to buses and commercial vehicles. The market comprises original equipment tires for new vehicles as well as replacement tires for vehicles already in service.

With mobility rising and tourism booming in island nations and mainland states, the market for affordable and trustworthy tires has also seen a spike. The use of all-terrain and environmentally friendly tire models is also increasing, which shows consumer preference for durability, fuel efficiency, and eco-friendliness in the region.



Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market Growth Drivers

Growing Automotive Fleet and Increasing Vehicle Ownership



Growing demand for personal and commercial vehicles is driving tire consumption in Latin America & the Caribbean. Increased disposable incomes, urbanization, and enhanced road infrastructure have spurred increased vehicle ownership levels in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. As the region continues to experience steady growth in new vehicle sales, there is a parallel increase in demand for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tires and replacement tires.

The market for used cars is also growing, further increasing the demand for cost-effective, long-lasting replacement tires in urban and rural regions. Jun 2024, The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) states that New vehicle registrations in Latin America rose by 7.65% in 2023, reaching 5.35 million cars. The main contributors were Brazil, at 2.30 million registrations (43%), and Mexico, at 1.41 million (27%), accounting for a combined 70% of the region's total.



Expansion of E-commerce and Tire Retail Channels



The development of digital platforms and e-commerce has revolutionized the tire retail environment in the region. Customers are now able to access a range of tire brands and specifications through online marketplaces, ensuring competitive prices and increased convenience. This change in purchasing behavior, combined with higher internet penetration, is enabling the uptake of technologically superior tires.

The increasing trend of buying tires online also prompts manufacturers and distributors to invest in digital infrastructure and last-mile delivery networks, particularly in rural or underserved markets. Nov. 2022,L Catterton, the world's largest consumer-focused private equity firm, said its Latin America fund will invest heavily in CantuStore, Brazil's largest omnichannel aftermarket tire retailer and distributor. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Demand for Fuel-Efficient and All-Terrain Tires



Increased fuel prices and poor road conditions in the region have increased demand for high-performance, fuel-efficient, and all-terrain tires. Consumers demand durable tires that perform in varying conditions - from hilly roads in Colombia to seaside roads in the Caribbean. The emphasis on environmental driving also spurs demand for low-rolling-resistance tires, which improve fuel efficiency. Tire manufacturers are reacting by introducing new products customized to local needs, further driving adoption in the personal and commercial vehicle markets.

August 2024, The Latin Auto Parts Expo & Latin American Caribbean Tyre (Latin Tyre Expo) opened its doors at the Amador Convention Center in Panama. Prinx Chengshan presented its high-performance products, namely Prinx, Chengshan, Austone, and Fortune. The expo put a spotlight on the company's technology innovations in commercial, passenger, and special tyres, drawing an encouraging response for its performance products and quality services.



Challenges in the Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market

Economic Instability and Currency Fluctuations



Most of the nations in the region experience macroeconomic instability, such as high inflation, political instability, and exchange rate volatility. These conditions heavily influence tire import prices, raw material costs, and consumer purchasing power. Consequently, price-conscious customers tend to postpone tire replacement or switch to lower-quality products, affecting revenue for premium tire manufacturers. In addition, currency devaluation in countries such as Argentina and Venezuela has hindered manufacturers from establishing stable pricing and profitability.



Dependence on Imports and Limited Local Manufacturing



The area heavily depends on tire imports, particularly high-end or niche segments including electric vehicle tires and run-flat tires. There is limited domestic manufacturing capacity, which generates longer lead times and higher prices. Tariffs, import charges, and logistics issues also impede the supply chain, particularly in island countries such as Cuba and the Dominican Republic. This excessive dependence on external suppliers also limits innovation and makes less diverse tire products unavailable to suit regional requirements.

Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Product Portfolio, Revenue

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

Continental corporation

Michelin

Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation)

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Bridgestone Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Latin America





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.2 Challenges



5. Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Vehicle Types

6.2 Rim Size

6.3 Sales Channels

6.4 Country



7. Vehicle Types

7.1 Passenger Vehicle

7.2 Commercial Vehicle

7.3 Electric Vehicle



8. Rim Size

8.1 Less Than 15 Inches

8.2 15 To 20 Inch

8.3 More Than 20 Inches



9. Sales Channels

9.1 Oem (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

9.2 Aftermarket



10. Country

10.1 Brazil

10.2 Mexico

10.3 Argentina

10.4 Haiti

10.5 Cuba

10.6 Dominican Republic

10.7 Bahamas

10.8 Guatemala

10.9 Panama

10.10 Rest of Latin America and Caribbean



11. Porter's Five Forces

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Key Players Analysis

