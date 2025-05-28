Europe Cervical Cancer Screening Market Research Report 2025-2033: Government Policies, Rising Awareness, Early Detection Tech and Screening Campaigns Fuel Expansion

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cervical Cancer Screening Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Cervical Cancer Market had a value of USD 9.83 billion in 2024 and is expected to touch USD 15.27 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.01% from 2025 to 2033

The market growth is fueled by technological improvements in early detection products, rising awareness campaigns, and government policies promoting routine screening and HPV vaccination. Growing healthcare spends and enhanced diagnostic facility access are also fueling market growth.







The European healthcare system has been proactively encouraging HPV vaccination programs, particularly among young girls and women, to prevent cervical cancer. The UK, Germany, and France have robust screening and vaccination programs, thus cervical cancer prevention is more effective. With constant research, improved diagnostics, and increased awareness, the need for cervical cancer treatment and screening is likely to increase in Europe in the future.



Drivers of Growth in the Europe Cervical Cancer Market

Rising Awareness and Government Policies



European governments are promoting cervical cancer awareness by encouraging screening programs, HPV vaccination programs, and public health drives. Several countries provide free or subsidized screening facilities, leading to early diagnosis and treatment. Organizations, such as the European Cervical Cancer Association (ECCA), stress the importance of education and prevention measures, which results in a high level of screening program participation. All these efforts have helped reduce cervical cancer incidence, enhance survival rates among patients, and accelerate the growth of the diagnostics, vaccine, and treatment markets.

EU recommendations for integrated HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screening must be updated from time to time, with a third edition of evidence-based guidelines established by 2021/2022 to capture the latest developments in HPV testing technologies. By 2030, at least 70% of European women must be screened for cervical cancer every five years with a high-precision HPV test, especially at ages 35 and 45, within a population-based program. HPV screening may also take advantage of innovations such as self-sampling to enhance participation.



Technological Developments in Screening and Diagnosis



Improved technologies in screening tools, such as liquid-based cytology, HPV DNA testing, and artificial intelligence-based diagnostics, have enhanced early detection and diagnostic rates. Mechanized screening processes are more efficient, with fewer false negatives and earlier interventions. Inclusion of digital pathology and telemedicine services also increases access to cervical cancer screening, particularly for rural populations.

The sustained advancement of advanced diagnostic products will further fortify the European cervical cancer market in future years. February 2025. Online health start-up Longenesis, with Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) as collaborators and with the assistance of EIT Health, introduced an online test in January to raise awareness of risk of cervical cancer, which was World Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.



Expansion of HPV Vaccination Programs



The introduction of HPV vaccination programs has been instrumental in the prevention of cervical cancer in Europe. Some nations like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany have added HPV vaccines to national immunization programs, targeting young girls and, in certain instances, boys. The expanding acceptance and coverage of the vaccines have led to a reduction in HPV-related cervical cancer cases.

As more efficient vaccines are developed, the market will see increased growth as governments and health organizations extend vaccination coverage. The European Union (EU) is creating fresh political momentum globally in the quest to eradicate HPV as a public health problem. The 27-nation bloc has launched a new initiative referred to as the EU Joint Action on HPV Vaccination. This program is an extension of the current Europe Beating Cancer Plan and is in consonance with the WHO Global Strategy for the control of HPVP-related diseases.



Challenges facing the Europe Cervical Cancer Market

Disparities in Screening Access and Participation



In spite of the availability of screening programs, screening participation rates are very wide-ranging across various European countries and regions. Socioeconomic inequalities, unawareness, and cultural objections are reasons behind lower screening rates in some population groups. Distant and underserved regions are often exposed to limited access to state-of-the-art screening equipment, causing early detection and treatment to be delayed. Overcoming these inequalities through outreach programs and better healthcare accessibility remains a strong challenge.



Concerns Over HPV Vaccine Hesitancy



Even though HPV vaccination is an evidence-based preventive strategy, vaccine acceptance is still a problem in some European populations. Misinformation, concern about side effects, and cultural beliefs about vaccination are factors leading to lower rates of vaccination in some areas. Public health officials are addressing misinformation through educational programs and awareness programs by physicians. But raising vaccine acceptance necessitates ongoing efforts to establish trust and highlight the long-term benefits of HPV immunization.

Key Players Analyzed: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Product Portfolio, Revenue

Abbott laboratories

Hologic Corporation

Becton

Siemens AG

Roche Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

Cardinal Health

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Cervical Cancer Screening Analysis

5.1 Europe Cervical Cancer Market

5.2 Europe Cervical Cancer Population



6. Europe Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Analysis

6.1 Europe Cervical Cancer Test Population

6.1.1 Pap smear Test Population

6.1.2 HPV DNA Test Population

6.2 Europe Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market

6.2.1 Pap Smear Test Market

6.2.2 HPV DNA Test Market



7. Countries - Europe Cervical Cancer Test Market & Population Share Analysis

7.1 Europe Cervical Cancer Test Population Share

7.1.1 Pap Smear Population

7.1.2 HPV DNA Population

7.2 Europe Cervical Cancer Market Share

7.2.1 Pap Smear Market

7.2.2 Market



8. United Kingdom - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

8.1 Population - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)

8.1.1 Pap smear Test Population

8.1.2 HPV DNA Test Population

8.2 Market - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)

8.2.1 Pap smear Test Market

8.2.2 HPV DNA Test Market



9. France - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis



10. Germany - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis



11. Italy - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis



12. Spain - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis



13. Sweden - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis



14. Switzerland - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis



15. Norway - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis



16. Netherlands - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis



17. Porter's Five Forces

17.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

17.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

17.3 Threat of New Entrants

17.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

17.5 Threat of Substitute Products



18. SWOT Analysis

18.1 Strengths

18.2 Weaknesses

18.3 Opportunities

18.4 Threats



19. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35646a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment