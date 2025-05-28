$14+ Bn Elevator Modernization Market by Elevator Type, Modernization Type, Components, End Use, and Region 2025-2033

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevator Modernization Market Report by Elevator Type, Modernization Type, Components, End Use, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global elevator modernization market size reached USD 9.5 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach USD 14.1 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.31% during 2025-2033.







Elevator modernization, also known as lift modernization, refers to the process of upgrading the critical parts of an elevator. The process usually involves modernizing the controller equipment, motors, hoist machines, buttons, and electrical wiring. It enhances the overall safety, performance, and aesthetics of the equipment.

It also assists in improving the operational efficiency and reliability of the elevators while reducing energy costs and minimizing electromagnetic noise. In recent years, elevator modernization has gained traction across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors since it helps eliminate problems, such as breakdowns, slow mobility, and frequent maintenance.



Elevator Modernization Market Trends:



Elevator modernization extends the life of the existing elevators and improves passenger safety and comfort. Due to this, there has been a growing need for an efficient mobility system within buildings, representing the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the rising safety concerns in elevators in high-rise buildings, and the expanding working population, are augmenting the demand for elevator modernization. Additionally, governments of various nations are taking favorable initiatives for the construction and renovation of buildings due to the aging urban infrastructure.



This, in confluence with the increasing investments in the commercial sector, such as hospitals, shopping malls, and airports, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising commercial usage of elevators is encouraging manufacturers to develop technologically advanced product variants that are faster, more energy-efficient, and compact. Other factors, including the escalating demand for modern amenities, rapid urbanization and industrialization, improving living standards, and rising consumer expenditure capacities, are also creating a positive market outlook.





Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global elevator modernization market in 2024?

What is the expected growth rate of the global elevator modernization market during 2025-2033?

What are the key factors driving the global elevator modernization market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global elevator modernization market?

What is the breakup of the global elevator modernization market based on the elevator type?

What is the breakup of the global elevator modernization market based on the end user?

What are the key regions in the global elevator modernization market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global elevator modernization market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $14.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured





Champion Elevator Corporation

Fujitec Co. Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Kone Oyj

Liberty Elevator Corporation

Mid-American Elevator

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Olympia Elevators Pvt. Ltd.

Pincus Elevator Company Inc.

Schindler Group

Stanley Elevator Company Inc.





Breakup by Elevator Type:

Traction Elevator

Hydraulic Elevator

Breakup by Modernization Type:

Partial Modernization

Full Modernization

Breakup by Components:

Controllers

Door Equipment

Cabin Enclosures

Signaling Fixtures

Power Units

Others

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ijnr2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment