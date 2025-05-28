 Pharma Equity Group A/S Launches New Strategy to Drive Growth and Shareholder Returns





Pharma Equity Group (PEG) today announces the launch of a transformative investment strategy aimed at accelerating growth, diversifying its portfolio across Pharma and Medical Devices, including MedTech, and enhancing long-term shareholder returns. Central to this strategic launch is the contemplated establishment of a dedicated Investment Committee (IC) to ensure rigorous evaluation and strategic alignment of all investment activities.



This new strategy follows PEG’s implementation earlier this year of a new organizational structure, which supports PEG in its future role as a focused investment company, while designating Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S as a portfolio company dedicated to drug development. The structural change provided strategic clarity, operational focus, and aligned responsibilities across the group, laying the foundation for the new investment direction.



This new direction positions PEG as a premier consolidator in the life sciences sector, focusing on identifying, acquiring, and developing high-potential early-stage innovations, particularly from leading Scandinavian research institutions. Building on existing strengths, including its subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S, PEG will cultivate a balanced portfolio. This will strategically combine long-term, high-impact Pharma investments with medium-term MedTech and other device projects that offer faster value realization and exit potential. To further ensure comprehensive evaluation and robust due diligence, the IC may also engage external, independent experts to validate specific scientific, technical, regulatory, or commercial assessments, complementing its internal capabilities and aligning with PEG’s ability to form ad-hoc advisory committees.



Strengthening Investment Governance through a Dedicated Investment Committee



To ensure the highest standards of diligence and strategic focus in executing this new strategy, PEG will form an Investment Committee. The IC will be composed of 3-5 members possessing diverse and complementary expertise in finance, pharmaceutical development, clinical studies, regulatory affairs, technology (including AI/data in MedTech and technical development in devices), business development, commercialization, and exit strategies. The IC will operate under a specific mandate from the Board of Directors.



The Investment Committee’s primary roles will include:



Systematically assessing potential investments against the established strategy and criteria.

Continuously monitoring the progress, risk profile, and strategic performance of portfolio companies.

Ensuring strategic discipline, qualified sparring, and ongoing calibration of risk appetite across the portfolio. The establishment of the Investment Committee is a critical step in professionalizing PEG’s investment process. It will provide an objective, expert-driven framework for identifying, evaluating, and integrating new ventures, thereby aiming to de-risk investments and enhance the potential for significant value creation.











A Clear Focus on Shareholder Value



This new strategy, supported by the robust governance of the Investment Committee, is designed to be pivotal in unlocking substantial value for Pharma Equity Group’s shareholders. Key benefits are anticipated to include:



Investment Quality: Through rigorous, expert-led evaluation of all opportunities, the IC will focus on selecting assets with the highest potential for success and return on investment.

Through rigorous, expert-led evaluation of all opportunities, the IC will focus on selecting assets with the highest potential for success and return on investment. Disciplined Capital Allocation: The IC will ensure capital is deployed efficiently towards the most promising ventures that align with PEG’s strategic objectives across Pharma and MedTech.

The IC will ensure capital is deployed efficiently towards the most promising ventures that align with PEG’s strategic objectives across Pharma and MedTech. Accelerated Value Creation: A structured approach to acquiring and developing assets is designed to move them efficiently towards key value-inflection points, such as clinical milestones, regulatory approvals, or commercial traction.

A structured approach to acquiring and developing assets is designed to move them efficiently towards key value-inflection points, such as clinical milestones, regulatory approvals, or commercial traction. Improved Risk Mitigation: Strategic diversification across sectors (Pharma, MedTech, Medical Devices), technologies, and development stages, combined with continuous expert monitoring, is intended to reduce dependency on any single asset and enhance overall portfolio resilience.

Strategic diversification across sectors (Pharma, MedTech, Medical Devices), technologies, and development stages, combined with continuous expert monitoring, is intended to reduce dependency on any single asset and enhance overall portfolio resilience. Optimized Exit Strategies: Proactive planning for value realization through various exit pathways, including strategic sales, licensing, or IPOs of mature assets, will be tailored to maximize returns.







"The Board of Directors wholeheartedly endorses the launch of Pharma Equity Group’s transformative new strategy. This marks a significant step in our ambition to build a leading, diversified life sciences investment and development company. The contemplated establishment of an Investment Committee is fundamental to this strategy, bringing an enhanced level of expertise, objectivity, and rigorous oversight to our investment decisions. We are confident that this strategic evolution, with its clear focus on identifying and nurturing high-potential innovations, will drive sustainable growth and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders," says Chairman of the Board Christian Vinding Thomsen.



"This strategic launch provides a clear roadmap for Pharma Equity Group’s next phase of growth. The contemplated Investment Committee will be instrumental in executing this strategy, enabling us to identify and secure the most promising early-stage opportunities in pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and medical devices. Building on our existing foundation, we will now broaden our scope to create a dynamic and diversified portfolio of companies. Our goal is to accelerate the development of transformative healthcare solutions while ensuring that every investment is geared towards maximizing shareholder returns. We look forward to demonstrating the power of this focused, synergistic approach." says CEO Christian Henrik Tange.







For further information, please contact: