|Pharma Equity Group A/S Launches New Strategy to Drive Growth and Shareholder Returns
28 May 2025
Announcement no. 7
|
Pharma Equity Group (PEG) today announces the launch of a transformative investment strategy aimed at accelerating growth, diversifying its portfolio across Pharma and Medical Devices, including MedTech, and enhancing long-term shareholder returns. Central to this strategic launch is the contemplated establishment of a dedicated Investment Committee (IC) to ensure rigorous evaluation and strategic alignment of all investment activities.
This new strategy follows PEG’s implementation earlier this year of a new organizational structure, which supports PEG in its future role as a focused investment company, while designating Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S as a portfolio company dedicated to drug development. The structural change provided strategic clarity, operational focus, and aligned responsibilities across the group, laying the foundation for the new investment direction.
This new direction positions PEG as a premier consolidator in the life sciences sector, focusing on identifying, acquiring, and developing high-potential early-stage innovations, particularly from leading Scandinavian research institutions. Building on existing strengths, including its subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S, PEG will cultivate a balanced portfolio. This will strategically combine long-term, high-impact Pharma investments with medium-term MedTech and other device projects that offer faster value realization and exit potential. To further ensure comprehensive evaluation and robust due diligence, the IC may also engage external, independent experts to validate specific scientific, technical, regulatory, or commercial assessments, complementing its internal capabilities and aligning with PEG’s ability to form ad-hoc advisory committees.
Strengthening Investment Governance through a Dedicated Investment Committee
To ensure the highest standards of diligence and strategic focus in executing this new strategy, PEG will form an Investment Committee. The IC will be composed of 3-5 members possessing diverse and complementary expertise in finance, pharmaceutical development, clinical studies, regulatory affairs, technology (including AI/data in MedTech and technical development in devices), business development, commercialization, and exit strategies. The IC will operate under a specific mandate from the Board of Directors.
The Investment Committee’s primary roles will include:
A Clear Focus on Shareholder Value
This new strategy, supported by the robust governance of the Investment Committee, is designed to be pivotal in unlocking substantial value for Pharma Equity Group’s shareholders. Key benefits are anticipated to include:
"The Board of Directors wholeheartedly endorses the launch of Pharma Equity Group’s transformative new strategy. This marks a significant step in our ambition to build a leading, diversified life sciences investment and development company. The contemplated establishment of an Investment Committee is fundamental to this strategy, bringing an enhanced level of expertise, objectivity, and rigorous oversight to our investment decisions. We are confident that this strategic evolution, with its clear focus on identifying and nurturing high-potential innovations, will drive sustainable growth and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders," says Chairman of the Board Christian Vinding Thomsen.
"This strategic launch provides a clear roadmap for Pharma Equity Group’s next phase of growth. The contemplated Investment Committee will be instrumental in executing this strategy, enabling us to identify and secure the most promising early-stage opportunities in pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and medical devices. Building on our existing foundation, we will now broaden our scope to create a dynamic and diversified portfolio of companies. Our goal is to accelerate the development of transformative healthcare solutions while ensuring that every investment is geared towards maximizing shareholder returns. We look forward to demonstrating the power of this focused, synergistic approach." says CEO Christian Henrik Tange.
For further information, please contact:
|Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board in Pharma Equity Group A/S, Phone: +45 2622 7222
|
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group (PEG) is a dynamic life sciences investment and development firm listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. PEG is dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and advancing innovations across pharmaceuticals (Pharma),
medical technology (MedTech), and other medical devices, with a strategic focus on early-stage opportunities, particularly those emerging from Scandinavian research institutions. By leveraging strategic capital allocation, robust governance
including a dedicated Investment Committee, and an extensive industry network, PEG aims to transform groundbreaking ideas into impactful healthcare solutions and products. The company is committed to building a balanced portfolio that delivers ongoing value creation and supports long-term growth for the benefit of patients, healthcare systems, and its investors.
