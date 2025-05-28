[Latest] Global Green and Bio Polyols Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.65 Billion by 2034 at a 9.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Green and Bio Polyols Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Polyester Polyols, Polyether Polyols), By Application (PU Rigid Foam, CASE, PU Flexible Foam), By End-User Industry (Carpet Backing, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture and Bedding, Construction), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Green and Bio Polyols Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.33 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.65 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12.65 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.4% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Green and Bio Polyols Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, World market leaders in the Green and Bio Polyols Market, including Emery Oleochemicals, Cargill Inc., Arkema SA, Mitsui Chemicals, and BASF SE, are making proactive strides towards the production of green polyols from nature-based sources such as vegetable oils and natural fats. They are involved in reducing environmental imprints through sustainable means and continuous R&D for product quality and performance improvement.

Their bio-based polyols have extensive uses across a broad spectrum of industries, from automotive and construction to furniture. Due to rising environmental concerns and stricter regulations, these companies are striving to meet the growing global demand for effective and environmentally friendly products.

Green and Bio Polyols Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising in Environmental Awareness: Growing global needs for environmental conservation and global warming are driving growing demands for ecologically friendly, sustainable products, including a shift from petroleum-free to bio-based polyols from renewable raw materials. Industries and consumers alike are shifting attention toward products that reduce carbon footprints and contribute to an environmentally friendly agenda. Emery Oleochemicals, a specialist in natural specialty chemicals, has long promoted green polymer products. In October 2023, the company promoted its eco-friendly solutions at Vinyltec in Ohio, and in April 2024, it promoted its performance additives at Chinaplas in Shanghai, reaffirming its journey towards sustainable development.

Supportive Incentives: Governments around the world are increasingly implementing policies and incentives, such as tax credits, grants, and subsidies, to promote the development and adoption of bio-based products, including bio-based polyols. These efforts can help offset the high front-end costs and drive market expansion for green technologies. In August 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) demonstrated its commitment by recognizing companies under its Pollution Prevention (P2) Recognition Project, which recognizes innovative and environmentally responsible technology. Such initiatives spur companies to invest in green technologies and bring government support to environmentally friendly industrial practices.

Automotive Industry Demand: The automobile industry is leaning increasingly toward biobased and lightweight materials to save fuel and emissions, as green and biobased polyols are employed in automobile seat and headrest polyurethane foam and interior panels. This is part of a larger trend toward sustainable material usage. In July 2024, Emery Oleochemicals strengthened its position in this area by introducing a range of ester-based products and electric vehicle (EV) fluids, including thermal fluids and motor oils, showing its commitment to sustainable innovation in the transportation industry.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.65 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 12.65 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 5.33 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.4% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application, End-User Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Green and Bio Polyols Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Strong environmental traction supports the Green and Bio Polyols Market as products find their origins in renewable resources like natural oils and sugars. R&D investment from players such as BASF, Cargill, and Covestro is enhancing product performance, while industrial and consumer demand for sustainable materials supports a strong growth platform. Supportive legislation and tax credits in North America and the EU render markets further viable.

Weaknesses: Despite its potential, the market is shunned by high production costs compared to traditional petroleum-derived polyols. Raw material availability and supply chain availability constraints in certain geographies constrain scalability. Certain bio-based polyols also have technical disadvantages in applications with aggressive thermal or mechanical stability, making them less desirable for certain industries.

Opportunities: The Growing demand for green building materials, sustainable packaging, and eco-friendly automotive components offers huge market growth potential. Biotech advancements and feedstock diversification (e.g., algae, CO₂-based polyols) are driving innovation in products. Construction expansion and environmental policies in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are creating new markets.

Threats: More developed petroleum-based polyols, with their lower prices and established infrastructure, pose a threat to the market. Price volatility of bio-based feedstocks, geopolitical tensions, and unfamiliarity of consumers in developing markets are threats to steady growth. Regulatory uncertainty in other markets can also affect investment in sustainable technologies.

Green and Bio Polyols Market Regional Perspective

The Green and Bio Polyols Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the use of green and bio-based polyols is on the move in several industries. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been a mainstay, with its environmental policies of 2024 facilitating CASE industries to shift towards utilizing greener material, and the United States becoming the leading consumer of green polyols. The government in Canada provides incentives to business firms using bio-based polyols to minimize carbon footprints and facilitate eco-friendly production. Back in Mexico, the construction and automotive sectors in the country are increasingly adopting green polyols in response to both sustainable-oriented trade agreements and the environment.

Europe: Germany’s strong green measures have driven the consumption of green polyols, particularly for its automobile industry, whose buyers’ needs and regulatory necessities are rooted in bio-based content. Incentivization of green energy and greener materials has been encouraged in France by new 2025 EU state aid rules, allowing industries to transition towards green polyols. The United Kingdom, after Brexit, has imposed its own environmental regulations and is targeting net-zero by 2050, encouraging the use of green polyols even more. Across Italy, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, and the remainder of Europe, countries are coming on board with the EU sustainability agenda, transferring to bio-based materials to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and facilitate a circular economy.

Asia-Pacific: Increased industrialization and urbanization in China have, to a large extent, raised the level of demand for green polyols, especially in the building sector, due to the government focus on energy-efficient buildings. Joint ventures between organizations and institutions in Japan have raised the level of production of green polyols, as well as Japan’s environmental protection goals. Government incentives in India to promote bio-based products have grown, and industry has been encouraged to adopt green polyols. South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, and the broader Asia-Pacific, however, have brought policy interventions and invested in research to promote the use of sustainable materials, including green polyols, in the automotive, construction, and electronics industries.

LAMEA: Brazil’s abundant natural resources, combined with government support in the guise of sustainable agriculture, bio-based industries, and expansion in green polyols, have resulted in Brazil becoming the biggest producer of bio-based polyols. In the Middle East and Africa, nations are increasingly adopting sustainable practices. Expenditure on renewable energy, as well as on green products, is growing, with those countries’ governments beginning to understand the importance of moving to a green economy. This aligns with global sustainability goals and the need for environmentally friendly solutions across all industries.

Here is a list of the prominent players in the Green and Bio Polyols Market:

Here is a list of the prominent players in the Green and Bio Polyols Market:

Emery Oleochemicals

Cargill Inc

Arkema SA

Mitsui Chemicals

BASF SE

Dow Chemical company

Convestro AG

Bayer AG

Stepan Company

Biobased Technology

JAYANT AGRO-ORGANIC LIMITED

Novomer Inc

PolyGreen

Huntsman International LLC.

Roquette Frères

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Others

The We have segmented the Green and Bio Polyols Market as follows:

By Type

Polyester Polyols

Polyether Polyols

By Application

PU Rigid Foam

CASE

PU Flexible Foam

By End-User Industry

Carpet Backing

Automotive

Packaging

Furniture and Bedding

Construction

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

