BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW: Kaanch Network Nears Exchange Listing as Presale Stage 6 Heats Up

Final Call at $0.32 Before Price Doubles to $0.64

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto presale scene is packed — but few projects are moving with the momentum and delivery of Kaanch Network . Stage 6 of the presale is now live at $0.32, and with over $1.31M raised and an exchange listing expected by June, this may be your last opportunity to buy before the public market launch.

Current Price: $0.32

Next Stage Price: $0.64

Fixed Token Supply: 58 Million

Over $1.3M Already Raised

Listing Imminent — June Timeline

Exchange Teaser from BitMart

Why Kaanch Is Leading the Pack

This isn’t influencer hype. Kaanch Network is delivering real infrastructure, already live:

1.4 million transactions per second

0.8-second finality

3,600-node validator network

Cross-chain compatibility with Ethereum, Solana, BNB

.knch domain system for decentralized identity

Live staking during presale with up to 30% APY

While others are still drafting whitepapers, Kaanch is already building.

Why Stage 6 May Be Your Last Window

Stage 5 sold out. Stage 6 is moving fast. When it ends:

Token price doubles to $0.64



Exchange listing opens public access



Demand spikes with staking, governance, validator onboarding



with staking, governance, validator onboarding Presale-exclusive benefits disappear



With a fixed 58M supply, the entry price matters and $0.32 could be the last floor before full market exposure.

Infrastructure That’s Already Working

While most projects launch on hope and hype, Kaanch Network is launching on code and credibility. This is a Layer 1 blockchain already processing transactions and staking before the presale even ends.

Secure your KNCH at $0.32 now before Stage 6 closes .

About Kaanch Network

Kaanch Network is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain designed for speed, scalability, and security. Built from the ground up with real-time infrastructure.

Contact:

Ved Singh

info@kaanch.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Kaanch Network. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/788f53aa-7548-43d7-99ab-9cf1057c56aa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5c6060b-4378-43be-a909-189f9aa8c5f3