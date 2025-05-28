Correction: Havila Kystruten AS: Notice of Annual General Meeting June 12th, 2025.



The Board of Directors of Havila Kystruten AS hereby gives notice of the Annual

General Meeting. The meeting will take place on Thursday, June 12th, 2025 at

10:00 CEST.



The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting with electronic

voting via Lumi platform. It is also possible to cast votes or give proxy

authorizations in advance. Notice of the Annual General Meeting together with

all relevant documents is available at www.havilavoyages.com/nb/ir

(http://www.havilavoyages.com/nb/ir).



Further information can be found in the notice of the Annual General Meeting

which is attached hereto.



Contacts:



Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650



Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114

Attachment