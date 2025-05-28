Africa Social Commerce Market Databook 2025 | Expansion of E-commerce Platforms into Social Commerce: Focus on Shein, Jumia and Takealot

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Africa's social commerce market is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated 26.7% annual increase projected to reach USD 4.45 billion by 2025. From 2021 to 2024, the region saw a robust CAGR of 38.4%, a trend expected to continue with a 16.2% growth rate forecasted for 2025-2030. By the end of this period, the market is predicted to expand from USD 3.51 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 9.43 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector in Africa, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories.

With over 50+ KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Key Insights



Africa's social commerce landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by mobile-first internet adoption, fintech integration, and the growing role of social media platforms in online shopping. The region's young, tech-savvy population and rising smartphone penetration have created an ideal environment for businesses to engage with consumers through social channels.

Platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Instagram Shopping, and WhatsApp Business have become essential tools for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to tap into the digital economy.



At the same time, mobile money and fintech innovations are breaking down barriers to digital transactions, enabling a broader consumer base to participate in e-commerce. Introducing Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, cross-border payment integrations, and digital wallets makes social commerce more accessible to consumers who lack traditional banking access. Africa's social commerce ecosystem is expected to expand significantly, with businesses leveraging AI-driven personalization, influencer partnerships, and seamless mobile payment experiences to enhance consumer engagement.



Surge in Social Commerce Adoption Across the Region

Platform Engagement and Adoption: Social media-driven e-commerce is growing rapidly across Africa, with platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Instagram Shopping providing small businesses with a cost-effective way to reach customers. According to a 2024 report by Sagaci Research, over 40% of internet users in key African markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, have purchased via social commerce platforms. Businesses are leveraging social channels not only for direct sales but also for customer service, product discovery, and community engagement.

Amazon's Market Entry Impact: In May 2024, Amazon formally launched operations in South Africa, marking a major milestone in Sub-Saharan Africa's e-commerce landscape. The company is gradually onboarding more local and independent sellers, which could redefine competitive dynamics in the market. Amazon's presence has prompted local players like Takealot and Jumia to accelerate their social commerce strategies, offering more personalized and interactive shopping experiences through social media engagement.

Integration of Fintech Solutions Enhancing Social Commerce

Digital Payment Innovations: Africa's fintech sector is crucial to expanding social commerce. Mobile money services like Kenya's M-Pesa, Nigeria's Opay, and South Africa's MTN MoMo allow consumers to make seamless payments on social platforms. The integration of digital wallets and QR-based payment solutions within social commerce ecosystems has significantly improved transaction security and convenience, particularly in regions where traditional banking access remains low.

The Rise of BNPL and Alternative Payments: In May 2024, Jumia Nigeria partnered with Easybuy and CredPal to launch BNPL options, allowing consumers to split payments for online purchases. This initiative has made social commerce more inclusive, enabling budget-conscious buyers to access products without immediate full payment. In addition, the increasing adoption of cryptocurrency for cross-border transactions in countries like Ghana and Nigeria is opening new possibilities for international social commerce.

Expansion of E-commerce Platforms into Social Commerce

Jumia's Market Realignment: In October 2024, Jumia announced its decision to exit South Africa and Tunisia, shifting its focus toward high-growth markets in West and East Africa. This move aligns with Jumia's long-term strategy to concentrate resources on regions where digital commerce adoption is growing at a faster rate. As part of its restructuring, Jumia invests in AI-driven chatbots and WhatsApp-based sales channels to improve customer engagement and streamline order fulfillment.

Takealot's Township Expansion Strategy: South Africa's largest online retailer, Takealot, is aggressively expanding into underserved markets by hiring thousands of personal shoppers. This approach aims to increase e-commerce penetration in rural and township areas, where logistical and digital payment challenges have historically hindered adoption. By leveraging localized delivery networks and integrating mobile payment solutions, Takealot aims to capture a larger share of South Africa's informal retail economy.

Growth of Influencer Marketing Driving Social Commerce

The Power of Micro-Influencers: Social commerce in Africa is fueled by influencer marketing, particularly among micro-influencers with hyper-local audiences. Unlike traditional advertising, influencer-driven commerce relies on trust and community engagement, making it highly effective for product discovery and brand promotion. In Nigeria, fashion and beauty brands have increased their spending on influencer partnerships by over 30% in 2024, reflecting the growing reliance on digital word-of-mouth marketing.

Live Shopping and Short-Form Video Boom: The rise of TikTok and Instagram Reels is reshaping how consumers interact with brands. In Kenya, beauty and electronics brands have started leveraging TikTok's live shopping feature, allowing influencers to showcase products and answer real-time customer questions. This trend is expected to accelerate as platforms introduce more integrated shopping tools tailored to African markets.

Competitive Landscape of Social Commerce in Africa



Africa's social commerce sector is becoming increasingly competitive, with local and international players striving to capture market share. Several key developments are shaping the competitive dynamics:

Shein's Entry into South Africa: In September 2024, Shein opened its first physical pop-up store in Cape Town, leading to renewed debates over digital retail regulations. The rapid rise of Shein has prompted South African regulators to review tax policies on foreign e-commerce companies, aiming to level the playing field for local retailers.

Regulatory Landscape Evolution: South African authorities are exploring regulatory "sandboxes" to allow startups and digital platforms to test new business models in a controlled environment. This regulatory shift could pave the way for more innovation in social commerce, particularly in areas like digital lending and AI-driven customer support.

Current State of Social Commerce



Africa's social commerce market is experiencing rapid transformation, driven by increasing mobile penetration, fintech innovation, and evolving consumer preferences. With over 40% of urban internet users in key markets like Nigeria and Kenya engaging in social commerce, the sector is set for sustained growth. Businesses increasingly invest in AI-driven personalization, alternative payment methods, and localized influencer collaborations to drive engagement.



While social commerce adoption remains uneven across different African regions, mobile-first strategies and fintech integration are crucial in reducing digital transaction friction. Expanding cross-border social commerce and growing consumer trust in digital payments will fuel further growth in the coming years.



Key Players in Africa's Social Commerce Ecosystem

Jumia: Africa's largest e-commerce platform, focusing on social commerce integration and AI-driven customer interactions.

Takealot: South Africa's leading online retailer, expanding into township and rural markets.

M-Pesa: The dominant mobile money provider in East Africa, facilitating social commerce payments.

Amazon South Africa: A new entrant shaping competitive dynamics in the regional e-commerce landscape.

Recent Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Jumia's Strategic Exit from South Africa and Tunisia: Aimed at reallocating resources to faster-growing markets.

TikTok's Social Commerce Pilot in South Africa: Testing in-app shopping features tailored to local businesses.

Takealot's Expansion into Townships: Hiring thousands of personal shoppers to serve new customer segments.

Future Directions and Market Strategy

Looking ahead, Africa's social commerce sector is expected to undergo significant changes driven by three key factors:

Technological Advancements : AI-driven product recommendations, automated chatbots, and live shopping features will become more prominent.

: AI-driven product recommendations, automated chatbots, and live shopping features will become more prominent. Regulatory Developments: Increased oversight on digital transactions and e-commerce taxation could reshape market competition.

Increased oversight on digital transactions and e-commerce taxation could reshape market competition. Cross-Border Expansion: More African e-commerce platforms will look to expand regionally, leveraging fintech and logistics innovations.

