Next-Gen Aircraft Propulsion Systems Market Report 2025-2030 Featuring Analysis of Key Players - General Electric, Rolls-Royce, RTX Corp, Safran, MTU Aero Engines and More

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Gen Aircraft Propulsion System Market by Technology Type, Aircraft Type, Application, Thrust Class, Fuel Type - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Next-Gen Aircraft Propulsion System Market grew from USD 70.05 billion in 2024 to USD 74.43 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.07%, reaching USD 99.78 billion by 2030.







Waves of innovation are converging to create a paradigmatic shift in aircraft powerplants. Electrification is no longer an experimental concept but a tangible reality, driven by advances in energy density, power electronics and thermal management. Hydrogen and fuel cell technologies are emerging in parallel, propelled by breakthroughs in storage and catalyst design that unlock zero-emission flight potential. At the same time, hybrid architectures that blend electric motors with turbine cores are surging ahead as a pragmatic bridge between legacy platforms and fully electric systems.



Beyond pure propulsion technologies, digital transformation is rewriting lifecycle economics. Predictive maintenance enabled by artificial intelligence and digital twins is reducing downtime and cost of ownership, while additive manufacturing is accelerating prototyping and enabling complex geometries in compressors and combustors. Regulatory landscapes are tightening, with new emissions standards and carbon pricing schemes creating urgency for low-carbon alternatives.



Supply chain resilience is another major shift highlighted by recent disruptions. Industry players are investing in vertical integration of battery and fuel cell supply chains, pursuing partnerships with energy companies and exploring circular economy models for material reuse. This ecosystem approach is rapidly redefining supplier-OEM dynamics, incentivizing collaboration over competition.



Taken together, these transformative forces are realigning industry priorities. Environmental stewardship, digital enablement and supply chain robustness have emerged as critical pillars for next-generation propulsion success. Organizations that can orchestrate these elements effectively will seize lasting advantage in a market undergoing its most profound evolution in decades.



Assessing the 2025 United States Tariff Landscape and Its Effects



The introduction of new United States tariffs in 2025 has created a material shift in the economics of importing propulsion components and subsystems. Heightened duties on key materials, from advanced alloys and composite parts to electric motor windings and fuel cell membranes, have elevated input costs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. This adjustment is prompting a strategic reevaluation of supply networks and sourcing strategies.



Manufacturers are responding by exploring domestic production and near-shoring critical component fabrication to mitigate duty exposure. At the same time, international partners are renegotiating pricing agreements and adopting duty drawback programs to preserve cost competitiveness. Airlines and lessors, faced with higher maintenance and overhaul expenses, are considering extended service intervals and component life-cycle extension programs to minimize the impact on operating budgets.



The tariff landscape also influences research and development priorities. Firms with integrated manufacturing capabilities are accelerating investments in local R&D centers and pilot production lines to circumvent trade barriers. Conversely, companies heavily reliant on global supply chains are collaborating with policymakers to secure exemptions for technologies deemed essential for national security and decarbonization goals.



While immediate cost pressures have intensified, the long-term effect may be a more resilient, domestically anchored propulsion ecosystem in the United States. By catalyzing onshore capabilities and reinforcing strategic partnerships, the 2025 tariff measures could ultimately strengthen the competitive standing of American firms in the global propulsion market.



Regional Hotspots Shaping Propulsion Technology Adoption



Regional dynamics play a decisive role in the adoption curve for propulsion innovations. In the Americas, robust aerospace manufacturing infrastructure coexists with aggressive government incentives for low-carbon technologies, driving rapid trials of hybrid electric and hydrogen-fuel cell aircraft. Investment from private equity and venture capital is fueling start-ups and scale-ups alike, while legacy OEMs leverage local supply chains to accelerate deployment.



Across Europe, the Middle East & Africa, regulatory frameworks have set ambitious emission reduction targets that compel airlines and lessors to adopt sustainable aviation fuels and electric propulsion for short-haul networks. Strategic partnerships between European OEMs, energy providers and research consortia are forging new pathways for hydrogen distribution and fuel cell certification. Meanwhile, Middle Eastern carriers are exploring renewable jet fuel mandates to balance ambitious network expansion with environmental commitments.



In the Asia-Pacific region, burgeoning air travel demand is driving interest in next-generation propulsion as a means to manage operating costs and regulatory pressures. Governments in key markets are offering subsidies for electric vertical takeoff and landing demonstrators and funding joint research centers focused on ultra-efficient turbofan and hybrid electric designs. Supply chains in the region are evolving to support localized battery assembly and component manufacturing.



Taken together, these regional insights underscore that geographic factors-from policy incentives and infrastructure maturity to market demand profiles-are instrumental in shaping propulsion strategy. Tailoring product development and partnership models to reflect these dynamics will be critical for achieving scale.



Competitive Blueprint of Leading Industry Players



A handful of leading organizations are carving distinct competitive positions through differentiated technology portfolios and strategic alliances. One key manufacturer has established dominance in hybrid electric propulsion by leveraging decades of gas turbine expertise and forming joint ventures with battery system innovators. Simultaneously, another major OEM is advancing open rotor concepts through collaborative testing agreements with national research laboratories, aiming to achieve double-digit fuel efficiency gains.



Specialized entrants are applying their experience in electric drivetrains and power electronics to aviation applications, forging partnerships with global aerospace suppliers to integrate supercapacitor-assisted architectures into light aircraft. Fuel cell pioneers, in turn, are aligning with energy companies to secure access to green hydrogen production and distribution networks, accelerating certification pathways for membrane and balance-of-plant subsystems.



Beyond propulsion technology, avionics and systems integrators are playing a pivotal role by offering digital twin platforms that tie component performance data to predictive maintenance algorithms. This service differentiation enhances value propositions for carriers and MRO providers, positioning these integrators as indispensable partners in the next-generation propulsion ecosystem.



In parallel, sustainable aviation fuel consortiums are gaining traction, uniting engine manufacturers, airlines and fuel producers to scale ATJ, FT-SPK and HEFA pathways. By coordinating feedstock supply chains and certification processes, these alliances are reducing project timelines and investment risk, solidifying the leading role of collaborative approaches in a rapidly evolving competitive landscape.



Strategic Imperatives for Industry Leadership in Propulsion



To capitalize on the momentum in next-generation propulsion, industry leaders should cultivate a dual focus on technology leadership and ecosystem orchestration. Establishing joint development platforms that integrate OEMs, battery innovators, fuel cell experts and energy providers will spread risk and accelerate commercialization. Embedding digital twin capabilities from the outset of R&D effort can streamline certification and drive down total cost of ownership through predictive maintenance regimes.



Leaders must also diversify their fuel strategy by investing in multiple sustainable aviation fuel pathways, from bio-based and synthetic jet A-1 blends to green hydrogen and electric powertrains. Engaging with policymakers to shape incentive structures and secure infrastructure support will be critical to scaling these alternatives. Concurrently, workforce development programs that build expertise in electric propulsion, power electronics and systems integration will ensure that human capital keeps pace with technological change.



Strategic use of pilot programs and demonstration fleets can validate concepts in real-world environments and attract customer confidence. Aligning these initiatives with clear sustainability metrics and transparent reporting will not only meet regulatory requirements but also reinforce brand reputation in a carbon-conscious marketplace. Finally, embedding circular economy principles-such as component remanufacturing and material recovery-will enhance supply chain resilience and foster long-term cost efficiency.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-segmentations:

Technology Type Electric Battery Electric Supercapacitor-Assisted Fuel Cell Alkaline Proton Exchange Membrane Solid Oxide Hybrid Electric Parallel Hybrid Series Hybrid Turboelectric Hybrid Open Rotor Ultra-Efficient Turbofan

Aircraft Type Business Jets Large Cabin Light Cabin Mid Cabin Commercial Aircraft Single-Aisle Wide-Body Military Aircraft Tactical Transport Regional Aircraft Commuter Turboprop Regional Jet Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Application Cargo Transport Air Freight Express Cargo Military Operations Combat Support Reconnaissance Surveillance Passenger Transport Long-Haul Short-Haul Urban Air Mobility EStOL EvTOL

Thrust Class 1000-5000 Lbf High Low Low Medium 5000-20000 Lbf High Medium Medium Above 20000 Lbf Heavy Propulsion Ultra Heavy Below 1000 Lbf Micro Propulsion Mini Propulsion Small Propulsion

Fuel Type Biofuel Alcohol-Based Ester-Based Electricity Battery-Swapping Grid-Charged Solar-Assisted Hydrogen Blue Hydrogen Gray Hydrogen Green Hydrogen Jet A-1 Additive Blended Standard Synthetic Sustainable Aviation Fuel ATJ FT-SPK HEFA



This research report categorizes to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-regions:

Americas United States California Texas New York Florida Illinois Pennsylvania Ohio Canada Mexico Brazil Argentina

Europe, Middle East & Africa United Kingdom Germany France Russia Italy Spain United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Denmark Netherlands Qatar Finland Sweden Nigeria Egypt Turkey Israel Norway Poland Switzerland

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Indonesia Thailand Philippines Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Taiwan



This research report categorizes to delves into recent significant developments and analyze trends in each of the following companies:

General Electric Company

Rolls-Royce plc

RTX Corporation

Safran SA

MTU Aero Engines AG

IHI Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Airbus SE

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $74.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $99.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5aoxcy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment