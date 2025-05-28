Quartz Glass Market Outlook Report 2025 | Rising Quartz Glass Adoption in Semiconductor Manufacturing for Next-Gen Technologies

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quartz Glass Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Quartz Glass Market was valued at USD 3.89 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.23 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.99%.

Quartz glass, primarily composed of high-purity silicon dioxide, is known for its exceptional properties such as optical transparency, thermal resistance, electrical insulation, and chemical inertness. These characteristics make it highly valuable across diverse industries, including semiconductors, lighting, optics, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and renewable energy.

The increasing need for high-performance materials in advanced manufacturing processes, particularly within the semiconductor and electronics sectors, is a key factor driving market expansion. Furthermore, the rise of technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles is boosting the demand for precision components that rely on quartz glass.

As global infrastructure projects continue to evolve alongside growing investments in chip fabrication facilities and clean energy systems, quartz glass remains integral to next-generation technologies and high-temperature industrial applications.

Key Market Drivers: Growing Demand from Semiconductor and Electronics Industry

The expanding global semiconductor and electronics sector is a primary driver of the quartz glass market. Quartz glass is essential in advanced semiconductor fabrication due to its thermal resilience, high purity, and chemical inertness. It is widely used in photolithography, plasma etching, and CVD processes. With the demand for faster, smaller, and more efficient electronic components increasing, the need for high-purity quartz glass materials has surged.

Emerging technologies such as AI, autonomous vehicles, and 3D chip architectures further intensify the requirement for reliable, contamination-free processing materials. The expansion of chip manufacturing hubs in countries like China, South Korea, Taiwan, and the U.S. is accelerating the need for quartz glass components in semiconductor fabs, including crucibles, carriers, and process chambers.

Key Market Challenges: High Production Costs and Raw Material Purity Requirements

Manufacturing quartz glass is capital-intensive due to the high-purity raw material requirements and energy-demanding production processes. Ultra-pure quartz sand, sourced from limited regions like the U.S., Brazil, and Norway, undergoes extensive refining to eliminate impurities. This includes acid leaching, sintering, and vacuum melting, which require advanced equipment and specialized labor. The high melting point of quartz glass - around 1,700C - necessitates costly furnace technology and materials, such as platinum crucibles. These factors contribute to high production costs, limiting scalability and adoption in price-sensitive sectors.

Moreover, environmental regulations, energy price volatility, and a high rejection rate in quality-sensitive applications add to the economic burden, creating a barrier to entry for smaller players and slowing down innovation in the industry.

Key Market Trends: Rising Adoption of Quartz Glass in Semiconductor Manufacturing

A notable trend in the quartz glass market is the increased use of quartz components in semiconductor manufacturing, driven by technological advancements in logic chip development and rising demand for high-performance computing. Quartz glass supports critical semiconductor processes due to its ultra-high purity and durability under extreme conditions.

The global transition to advanced node fabrication (3nm and beyond) requires even more precise materials to ensure minimal defect rates. Semiconductor foundries and integrated device manufacturers are ramping up capacity, with significant investments in cleanroom environments and equipment that utilize quartz parts.

Regions such as Asia-Pacific - especially Taiwan, China, and South Korea - are key growth centers for both semiconductor production and quartz glass demand. This trend is expected to strengthen as nations invest in chip sovereignty and next-gen technologies.

Key Market Players

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Haohong Quartz Co., Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Quartz Glass Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Quartz Glass Market, By End-User Industry:

Semiconductors

Lighting

Optics

Pharmaceuticals

Aerospace & Defense

Quartz Glass Market, By Form:

Rods

Tubes

Plates

Fibers

Powders

Quartz Glass Market, By Purity Grade:

High Purity

Ultra High Purity

Quartz Glass Market, By Application:

Display Substrates

Optical Fiber

Medical Devices

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Quartz Glass Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Turkey



