India Bakery Retailing Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report 2025-2030: Premium and Artisanal Bakery Products in High Demand Among Indian Consumers

Indian Bakery Retailing Market will expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2030

This growth will be propelled by advancements in e-commerce, infrastructure development, and a thriving hospitality sector, fostering a conducive environment for market growth. The emergence of 14,000 additional hotel rooms and a surge in domestic tourism to 2.50 billion visits in 2023 have amplified demand for artisanal bakery products in hotels, travel hubs, and high-traffic areas. Ongoing infrastructure projects, including 60 new shopping malls with 23.25 million sq. ft. of retail space by 2025, and significant airport upgrades, offer lucrative retail opportunities for bakeries.

The India Bakery Retailing market is witnessing remarkable growth, spurred by rapid urbanization, increased disposable income, and evolving consumer lifestyles. With an urban population projected to reach 416 million by 2050, there's a rising demand for fresh and convenient bakery products like bread, croissants, and cookies. Government initiatives such as PMFME with a $1.2 billion budget for 2020-25, and PMKSY, have significantly propelled the sector's growth. As of 2023, PMFME supported 2,017 bakery units, while PMKSY endorsed 28 bakery-related projects, contributing to the industry's dynamic expansion.

The burgeoning online food delivery market, projected to reach INR 2.12 lakh crore by 2030, underscores the market's potential, backed by platforms like Swiggy and Zomato that boost consumer demand. Emerging brands, such as Birdy's with plans for 100 stores by FY26, and Le Pain Quotidien aiming for 100 outlets by 2035, reflect the industry's evolving landscape. This evolution portends a promising future for India's bakery retailing sector.

Market Segmentation By Type:

The organized segment will grow rapidly due to rising middle-class incomes, the preference for branded products, and the proliferation of supermarkets, malls, and e-commerce. The demand for premium and health-oriented bakery options further drives growth as consumers seek innovation and variety from organized players.

Market Segmentation By Product Type:

The Cakes and Pastries segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth due to the increasing demand for premium products, driven by higher disposable incomes and the expanding culture of celebrations such as birthdays and weddings.

Market Segmentation By Sales Channels:

The online segment is poised for the highest growth due to factors like increasing internet penetration, convenience of home delivery, and rising popularity of online platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

Theobroma

Monginis

Bakingo

Karachi Bakery

Flurys

Hot Breads

7th Heaven

Iyengar's Bakery

SMOOR

CKS Foods Private Limited

Zed the Bakers

Just Bake

Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Cakes and Pastries

Artisanal Breads

Cookies and Biscuits

Snacks and Savories

Desserts & Confectioneries

Others (Specialty and Seasonal Products)

By Type:

Unorganized

Organized

Premium

Non-Premium

By Sales Channels:

Offline

Online

