Green Methanol Industry Research 2025-2030: Analysis and Forecasts by Biomass, Green Hydrogen, CCS, Formaldehyde, Dimethyl Ether & Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether, Gasoline, Methanol-to-Olefin, Solvents

The global green methanol market is anticipated to expand from USD 2.59 billion in 2025 to USD 11.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.0% from 2025 to 2030. Driven by stringent government regulations to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and combat climate change, the market growth is propelled by the adoption of green methanol, a sustainable alternative produced from renewable sources like captured CO? and renewable hydrogen.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by feedstock from 2025 to 2030. CCS technology captures CO2 from industrial facilities or directly from the atmosphere, stores it underground, and combines it with renewable hydrogen to produce methanol. The growth of CCS is supported by its cost-effectiveness and adherence to stringent environmental regulations, with governments offering incentives and tax benefits. This has positioned CCS as an essential component for producing green methanol as industries strive for greater sustainability.

Fuel is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the green methanol market due to stricter environmental regulations and a shift towards sustainable energy. Green methanol serves as a lower-carbon alternative for sectors like shipping, transportation, and power generation. Its high energy density and compatibility with existing infrastructure make it attractive for the transportation sector, enabling easier adoption without significant infrastructure changes.

North America is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the green methanol market during the forecast period. The region's strong commitment to sustainability, government incentives, and increasing investments in renewable energy are driving growth. US policies, such as tax credits and renewable fuel mandates, support the expansion of green methanol production. Technological advancements in carbon capture and renewable hydrogen are also accelerating the shift toward cleaner fuels, making North America a key driver of market expansion.

Key players in the green methanol market include OCI (The Netherlands), Proman (Switzerland), Sodra (Sweden), SunGas Renewables Inc. (US), ABEL Energy Pty Ltd. (Australia), Carbon Recycling International Inc. (Iceland), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)(Malaysia), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), Methanex Corporation (Canada), Envision Energy (China), Alberta-Pacific Forest Industries Inc. (Canada), and Enerkem (Canada).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Renewable Energy

Demand for Green Methanol in Automotive and Construction Industries

Challenges

Cost Competitiveness to Produce Green Methanol

Low Consumer Awareness About Green Methanol Benefits

Infrastructure, Scale, and Efficiency Limitations for Production

Opportunities

Green Methanol as Alternative Fuel in Marine and Manufacturing Industries

Green Methanol Fuel Cells in Transportation and Energy Sectors

Case Studies

Carbon Recycling International Obtains Renewable Methanol From CO2

Enerkem Produces Renewable Methanol From Municipal Solid Waste

BioMCN Processes Renewable Methanol From Biogas

Company Profiles

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Carbon Recycling International

Sungas Renewables

Abel Energy Pty Ltd.

Methanex Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Enerkem

Alberta Pacific Forest Industries Inc.

Envision Energy

Sodra

Proman

Avaada

C1 Green Chemicals Ag

Varmsland Methanol

Iberdrola, S.a.

Lowlands Methanol B.V.

Swiss Liquid Future Ag

Liquid Wind Ab

Renewable Hydrogen Canada Corporation

European Energy a/S

