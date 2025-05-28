Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Report 2025-2030: Startups Fuel Demand for Colocation Centers Amid Digitalization and Sustainability Push

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Neutral Data Center Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Carbon Neutral Data Center Types & Solutions, End-Use Industry, Government Programs, Trends, Opportunities and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the carbon neutral data center market is expected to be driven by various government policies and environmental regulations especially which are aligned to reducing carbon emissions, for example, the International Climate Agreement. Apart from this, the ongoing trend of Industry 4.0 and digital transformation, which has increased the amount of data being produced due to the data intensive nature of the applications, has significantly impacted the market.



The carbon neutral data center market by industry has the largest share in the IT and telecom industry, followed by the BFSI industry. The IT and telecom industry or the ICT industry is a data-driven industry. Almost all the applications are data intensive and generate a huge amount of data in the entire value chain. The telecom industry is dependent upon data centers as data transmission during internet services requires constant storage and processing, which is a primary criterion for quality services. Thus, in order to maintain quality, the industry has to rely on data center facilities.



The hyperscale data centers have the highest potential in the carbon neutral data center market by data center type. It is expected to be the most impacted type as most of the hyperscale operators and service providers such as Google and Microsoft have pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in their entire value chain by 2030. The companies have shown that lower PUE levels are possible to achieve with the use of efficient technologies utilizing renewable energy in the entirety of data center operations.

Apart from this, the ongoing trend of cloud migration has also helped the market for hyperscale data center types. The colocation type data center is accounted for the second-largest share in the market. The ongoing trend of digitization and the development of various technologies such as extended reality, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and other enabling technologies have helped many start-ups to grow. These start-ups do not have much financial support to own and operate a data center that supports their operations. This is where the colocation data centers become a solution for the needs of various smaller organizations with data center demands.



The hardware segment has the highest share among other solutions and is expected to remain the largest contributor in the market (by carbon neutral solution). Every data center has a set of hardware equipment and devices which form the basis of data center operations. These include servers, power and cooling equipment, storage, and networking devices. All these devices are crucial for a data center. Among these devices, servers consume almost half of the total power consumed by the data centers, followed by the cooling and power equipment. During the forecast period, the power consumed by the cooling and power segment is expected to reduce due to the increase in demand for efficient cooling systems.



Regional Dynamics of Carbon Neutral Data Center Market



The carbon neutral data center market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. Europe is estimated to generate the highest revenue in 2025. This is largely attributed to the market friendliness and positive outlook of consumers toward the carbon neutral initiative supported by government policies and various environmental regulations, which are influencing the market positively. Europe also has some of the coldest regions in the world, especially the Nordic countries such as Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland.

These countries offer a very environment-friendly solution to the data center industry due to the colder climate. Apart from this, these countries also have very high renewable energy production in the region, which also helps the carbon neutral data center market to grow. The naturally cold climate in the region allows the operators to utilize naturally cold air and water to be utilized for cooling operations, reducing the need for cooling systems and decreasing energy consumption in data centers.



Asia-Pacific and Japan, in 2024, held a smaller share of carbon neutral data center market compared to North America and Europe. The carbon neutral data center market is highly cost-sensitive, which has restricted the adoption of various energy-efficient technologies; however, the market shows a huge potential during the forecast period due to ongoing economic developments aligned with sustainable development. Countries such as Japan and South Korea are already leading the region in market penetration and adoption of green technologies. Other developing countries, such as India and the ASEAN countries, have a huge potential to become important in the carbon neutral data center market.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape for the carbon neutral data market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies such as business expansions, product launch and development and partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. Among all the strategies adopted, partnerships and collaboration business expansions have been the most prominent strategy adopted by the key players in the market. In July 2020, Microsoft announced that it had successfully used hydrogen fuel cells to power a data center for two consecutive days.

Companies Featured

3M Company

ABB Group

Alibaba Group

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Equinix

Fujitsu Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

1.2.1 Use Case

1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.3 Market Dynamics Overview

1.3.1 Market Drivers

1.3.2 Market Restraints

1.3.3 Market Opportunities

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Patent Analysis

1.6 Start-Up Landscape

1.7 Supply Chain Analysis

1.8 Value Chain Analysis

1.9 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends

1.10 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap

1.11 Global Pricing Analysis

1.12 Industry Attractiveness

1.13 Pathway to Carbon Neutral Data Centers

1.14 Government Programs and Initiatives Landscape

1.15 Associations and Consortiums

1.16 Technologies Supporting Carbon Neutral Data Centers



2. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market (By Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Carbon Neutral Data Center Market (by End-Use Industry)

2.3.1 IT and Telecom

2.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

2.3.3 Government and Public Sector

2.3.4 Healthcare

2.3.5 Manufacturing

2.3.6 Retail

2.3.7 Others



3. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Carbon Neutral Data Center Market (by Data Center Type)

3.3.1 Hyperscale Centers

3.3.2 Enterprise

3.3.3 Colocation Data Centers

3.3.4 Others

3.4 Carbon Neutral Data Center Market (by Carbon Neutral Solution)

3.4.1 Hardware

3.4.1.1 Servers

3.4.1.2 Cooling and Power

3.4.1.3 Storage

3.4.1.4 Networking

3.4.2 Software and Platforms

3.4.3 Support Services



4. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market (by region)

4.1 Carbon Neutral Data Center Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Key Companies

4.2.5 Application

4.2.6 Product

4.2.7 U.S.

4.2.7.1 Market by Application

4.2.7.2 Market by Product

4.2.8 Canada

4.2.8.1 Market by Application

4.2.8.2 Market by Product

4.2.9 Mexico

4.2.9.1 Market by Application

4.2.9.2 Market by Product

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4 Target Customers

5.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.7 Market Share

