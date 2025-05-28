Hyperscale Data Subsidiary Ault Capital Group to Purchase Up to $10 Million of XRP for Expansion of its Financial Services Business

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“Hyperscale Data” or the “Company”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“ACG”) intends to purchase up to $10 million in XRP, the digital asset developed by Ripple Labs and native to the XRP Ledger, by the end of 2025. The XRP, when purchased, will be deemed a crypto asset and held on the Company’s balance sheet at fair value with changes recognized in operating expenses on the consolidated statements of operations. This strategic move is designed to support the Company’s broader expansion into financial services through ACG.

“ACG plans to expand its financial services division and broaden the services it offers beyond lending, including cryptocurrency-based products on a decentralized exchange and tokenization of real-world assets. We’ve been successful in the lending business for the past four years, and now we are looking to expand. We expect XRP to be an important part of ACG’s future in the financial services industry,” said Milton “Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data.

XRP is purpose-built for enterprise-grade financial use cases, offering fast, secure and low-cost transaction fees using blockchain technology — features that position it as an attractive asset for powering innovative financial services. ACG plans to leverage XRP and the XRP Ledger to support cross-border settlement, real-time payment systems, and decentralized financial applications, all designed to meet the needs of modern financial markets. The Company believes that acquiring XRP is a strategic enhancement of liquidity and provides infrastructure support for a range of blockchain-enabled financial products. It represents an important step towards integrating modern digital asset solutions into ACG’s next-generation financial services model.

Hyperscale Data notes that acquisitions of XRP are subject to various risks and uncertainties, one or more which could result in the planned acquisitions being curtailed, delayed or terminated, including, but not limited to: the volatility in XRP market price; the inability of the Company to have sufficient capital to purchase the intended amount of XRP; and regulatory challenges, consents or approvals, if necessary. The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and may increase or decrease its holdings of XRP as it deems appropriate.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence (“AI”) ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data expects to divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025 (the “Divestiture”). Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, though it may at that time continue to mine Bitcoin. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “Series F Preferred Stock”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “ACG Shares”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

