Marketing and Sales Agency Stream Creative Featured in Google’s Annual Economic Impact Report

Google selected Stream Creative to represent the state of Wisconsin in this year’s report. Founded in 2006 by Brian Brinkman, Steve James, and Jeff Coon, the agency has built a reputation for combining technical expertise with strategic creativity to help clients grow, especially in traditionally underserved industries like manufacturing.

“Many manufacturers we work with are global leaders, but need support to grow brand recognition. They need visibility, not spin,” said Brian Brinkman, Partner at Stream Creative. “Google’s tools help us amplify their authentic stories and turn their expertise into strategic growth.”

After integrating Google’s tools and other digital and AI resources and services into its internal operations and client strategies, Stream Creative saw meaningful growth and impact:

Achieved 21 percent revenue growth and a 13 percent increase in unique clients year-over-year.





Leveraged Google Ads to help businesses with limited budgets enter the market and scale with confidence.





Used Gemini for Google Workspace to support real-time collaboration, creative development, and operational efficiency across its 16-person team.





Employed NotebookLM and Gemini to automate research-heavy workflows, allowing staff to spend more time on high-value strategy and relationship-building.





Increased capacity and consistency across teams by using AI tools to maintain brand voice and streamline content creation for clients.





Demonstrated a strong commitment to educating businesses through hands-on workshops, helping organizations understand digital tools and implement strategies that drive measurable growth.

The agency credits much of its success to its people-first approach and deep roots in Wisconsin. From day one, Stream Creative has prioritized a family-first, flexible workplace that empowers employees and clients alike. Their Midwestern values and “roll-up-your-sleeves” mindset have made them especially effective partners for industrial clients who are often the best-kept secrets in their industries.

“We didn’t set out to be the biggest agency. We set out to be the best partner to our clients and create a culture where people can thrive in and out of the office,” said Jeff Coon, Partner at Stream Creative. “Being included in this report is a reflection of the hard work our team and our clients put in every day.”

As part of its future vision, Stream Creative is helping clients understand and adopt emerging tools, especially AI, to solve problems and uncover new opportunities. “We’re showing them that AI isn’t something to fear—it’s something to use,” added Steve James, Partner at Stream Creative. “It empowers our team, our clients, and gives us more time to do the creative work that really matters.”

To read more about Stream Creative’s story and explore the full Economic Impact Report, visit: www.economicimpact.google

About Stream Creative

Stream Creative’s mission is to empower sales and marketing teams to solve critical business challenges. Founded in 2006 by Jeff Coon, Steve James, and Brian Brinkman, the team strives to be trusted partners at the intersection of creativity and technology. As a Platinum Level HubSpot Partner, Stream Creative specializes in integrated marketing strategies designed to turn marketing challenges into measurable growth - all with Midwestern values, quiet confidence, and a commitment to hard work. For actionable sales and marketing tips, subscribe to Streamlined Podcast Network . For more information about Stream Creative, visit www.streamcreative.com .

