Triple Hair Group Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Paul Sowyrda to its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Hair Group Inc. (“Triple Hair” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for androgenic alopecia, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Sowyrda to its Board of Directors.

Paul Sowyrda is an accomplished executive and inventor with over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. He co-founded Novellus, Inc. and served as its Executive Vice President until its acquisition by Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in 2021. Paul has held key leadership roles, including Vice President of Drug Development at CIBA, Vice President of Development and Marketing at Dusa Pharmaceuticals, and Vice President of Product Development for Chiron Corporation.

A prolific inventor, Paul holds more than 15 patents across various fields, demonstrating his commitment to innovation. He has also contributed to the industry through his service on the Board of Directors for The Society of Concurrent Product Development and as a member of both the American Academy of Dermatology and the International Society of Dermatologic Surgery.

Paul earned his B.S. from Northeastern University, an M.S. from the University of Notre Dame, and an MBA from Babson College, along with completing the MIT Sloan School of Management Senior Executives Program. He resides in Boston and is actively involved in advancing cellular therapy solutions.

“We are very pleased to welcome Paul to our Board of Directors. His vast expertise and extensive network across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors will add to the strength of our leadership team as Triple Hair advances its strategic initiatives to drive long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders,” said Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and CEO of Triple Hair.

Triple Hair Group Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative, clinically proven treatments for men and women suffering from androgenic alopecia. Triple Hair’s mission is to provide effective prescription hair regrowth treatments for an underserved global market valued at US$8.8 billion in 2023, and expected to reach US$16 billion by 2030. Triple Hair also offers patented over-the-counter natural hair growth products under its RIZN™ and Plenty Natural™ brands.

