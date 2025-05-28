BioStem Announces Notice of Allowance for Three New U.S. Patent Applications

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for two design patents and one utility patent covering the Company’s novel fenestrated human placental allograft designs and compositions manufactured using the BioREtain® process.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for BioStem’s Design Patent Application No. 29/860,417 for FENESTRATED HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFT and for Design Patent Application No. 29/860,420 for FENESTRATED HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFT. These patents pertain to novel and inventive fenestrated human placental allograft designs manufactured using the BioREtain process. The unique design allows wound exudate to pass through the graft and away from the wound without sacrificing allograft area, thereby facilitating drainage and providing an environment that is more conducive to healing.

Additionally, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for BioStem’s Patent Application No. 18/926,867 for STERILE HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFTS HAVING A PLURALITY OF SLITS, OPENINGS, AND/OR FENESTRATIONS FORMED THEREON. This patent pertains to novel and inventive fenestrated human placental allograft compositions manufactured using the BioREtain process with a unique fenestration that allows wound exudate to pass through the graft and away from the wound without sacrificing allograft area. The method of preparation preserves the structural and molecular integrity of the amnion and chorion tissues, thereby facilitating and enhancing wound treatment compared to conventional human placental allografts, particularly in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, dental wounds, and other topical wounds.



Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer of BioStem Technologies, commented: “BioStem is actively expanding its patent portfolio to accelerate product innovation and drive the development of new products that elevate the standard of wound care. These newly granted patents play a pivotal role in the advancement of our next-generation placental allograft technologies and underscore the proprietary nature of our BioREtain process - designed to preserve the structural and molecular integrity of the placental tissue. By optimizing the retention and preservation of the amnion, intermediate, and chorion layers, we are able to offer clinicians solutions that support better outcomes and improve patient care. This continued innovation further solidifies BioStem’s leadership in advanced wound care.”

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):



BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements:



Except for statements of historical fact, this release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete;(4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company’s ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and (10) the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company’s fiscal condition and results of operations; You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

