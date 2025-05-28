On the extension of the term of operation of UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“

In accordance with the voting results of the closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter − the Company) at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on 16 May 2025, the shareholders of the Company approved the extension of the Company’s term of operation by an additional two years, with more than a 9/10 majority of votes cast by all the shares held by the Company's shareholders. As a result, the Company’s term of operation is considered extended until 5 February 2028.

