Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Companies Investing in WTE Projects to Support Sustainability and Renewable Energy Goals

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste to Energy Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the waste to energy market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global waste to energy market reached a value of nearly $37.77 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.57% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $37.77 billion in 2024 to $54.95 billion in 2029 at a rate of 7.78%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% from 2029 and reach $80.4 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing industrialization and favorable government initiatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was high initial cost.



Going forward, the shift towards renewable energy, rapid urbanization, increasing efficient waste management and growing waste generation will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the waste to energy market in the future include economic downturns.



The global WTE market is fairly fragmented, with large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 18.14% of the total market in 2023. Veolia Environnement S.A. was the largest competitor with a 2.80% share of the market, followed by Suez SA with 2.75%, Shenzhen Energy Group Co. Ltd. with 2.67%, Tianjin Teda Environmental Protection Co. Ltd. with 2.43%, Reworld (Formerly Covanta Holding Corporation) with 1.96%, Grandblue Environment Co. Ltd. with 1.66%, Kanadevia Inova AG (Formerly Hitachi Zosen Inova) with 1.37%, Shanghai Environmental Group Co. Ltd. with 0.843X%, Xcel Energy Inc. with 0.836% and China Everbright Group Ltd. with 0.81%.



Western Europe was the largest region in the waste to energy market, accounting for 40.75% or $15.39 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the waste to energy market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.78% and 7.49% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.14% and 6.76% respectively.



The waste to energy market is segmented by waste type into municipal solid waste, agriculture waste and other waste types. The municipal solid waste market was the largest segment of the waste to energy market segmented by waste type, accounting for 53.37% or $20.16 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the other waste types segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the waste to energy market segmented by waste type, at a CAGR of 9.01% during 2024-2029.



The waste to energy market is segmented by technology into thermal, biochemical and other technologies. The thermal market was the largest segment of the waste to energy market segmented by technology, accounting for 83.29% or $31.46 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the biochemical segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the waste to energy market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 15.15% during 2024-2029.



The waste to energy market is segmented by application into electricity, transport fuels, combined heat and power (CHP) and heat. The electricity market was the largest segment of the waste to energy market segmented by application, accounting for 65.35% or $24.68 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the heat segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the waste to energy market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 11.31% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the waste to energy markets segmented by waste type will arise in the municipal solid waste segment, which will gain $8.65 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the waste to energy markets segmented by technology will arise in the thermal segment, which will gain $11.27 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the waste to energy markets segmented by application will arise in the electricity segment, which will gain $9.39 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The waste to energy market size will gain the most in China at $3.43 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the waste to energy market include focus on innovating to improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the sustainability of waste management processes, focus on developing new facilities to expand their capacity for processing and converting waste into energy, focus on pioneering pilot programs aimed at diverting used diapers and wipes from landfills and converting them into renewable energy, focus on backing renewable energy projects from WTE to contribute to global sustainability efforts and meet growing energy demands by investing in WTE projects and focus on adopting a strategic partnership approach to enhance technological integration and expand market reach.



Player-adopted strategies in the waste to energy market include focus on enhancing business expertise through strategic partnerships and focus on business expansion through strategic acquisitions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the waste to energy companies to focus on advancing carbon capture technology, focus on expanding waste processing capacity, focus on expanding waste-to-energy initiatives for non-recyclable waste, focus on expanding renewable energy projects, focus on the other waste types segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding distribution through strategic partnerships, focus on competitive and scalable pricing models, focus on digital engagement, focus on industry-specific outreach and focus on targeting industrial and district heating consumers.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 328 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $80.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Waste to Energy market report include:

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Suez SA

Shenzhen Energy Group Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Teda Environmental Protection Co. Ltd.

Reworld (Formerly Covanta Holding Corporation)

Grandblue Environment Co. Ltd.

Kanadevia Inova AG (Formerly Hitachi Zosen Inova)

Shanghai Environmental Group Co. Ltd.

Xcel Energy Inc.

China Everbright Group Ltd.

Bamboo Capital Group

SK ecoplant

Toyota and Suzuki

Nissan Co. Ltd

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited

HydGene Renewables

Blue Planet Environmental Solution India Pvt. Ltd

Mahindra Waste to Energy Solutions Limited (MWTESL)

Technip Energies

Enerkem Inc.

Danpower GmbH

Steag group's Iqony GmbH

Ramboll Group A/S

Wandschneider + Gutjahr Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH (W+G)

Enfinium Ltd.

Wasteer AI

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Martin GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Ramboll Group A/S

Tana Oy

EEW Energy from Waste

Xcel Energy Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Waste Management, Inc

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Volund AS

Bioelectrica General Alvear Energia Sustentable

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Green Energy Ventures LTDA

ENGIE Solutions

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Sadara Chemical Company

Emirates Waste to Energy Company

BESIX Group

Tadweer Group

H2-Industries

Enviroserve

Hassan Allam Utilities

Reppie Waste-to-Energy

