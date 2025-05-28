Fitness Equipment Market Opportunities and Competitive Strategies to 2034 - Advanced Technologies Revolutionizing At-Home Fitness

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness Equipment Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the fitness equipment market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global fitness equipment market reached a value of nearly $14.42 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.32% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $14.42 billion in 2024 to $18.92 billion in 2029 at a rate of 5.58%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2029 and reach $24.19 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased disposable income, growing fitness industry, government initiatives and influence of social media and fitness influencers. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high costs.



Going forward, strong economic growth in emerging markets, growing urbanization, rise in chronic diseases, increasing aging population, increasing sports participation and growth of online fitness platforms will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the fitness equipment market in the future include economic downturns.



The global fitness equipment market is fairly fragmented, with large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 22.72% of the total market in 2023. Peloton Interactive Inc. was the largest competitor with a 7.13% share of the market, followed by Technogym S.p.A. with 4.43%, Decathlon S.A. with 3.05%, Gold's Gym International, Inc. with 1.98%, Life Fitness LLC. with 1.83%, Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd. with 1.004%, Rogue Fitness LLC with 1.03%, iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. with 1.00%, Reebok International Limited. with 0.86% and BowFlex Inc. with 0.37%.



North America was the largest region in the fitness equipment market, accounting for 34.22% or $4.93 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the fitness equipment market will be Asia Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.57% and 5.87% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.34% and 5.28% respectively.



The fitness equipment market is segmented by type into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment and other equipment. The cardiovascular training equipment market was the largest segment of the fitness equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 58.21% or $8.39 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the strength training equipment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fitness equipment market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.17% during 2024-2029.



The fitness equipment market is segmented by buyer type into individual, institution and other buyer types. The individual market was the largest segment of the fitness equipment market segmented by buyer type, accounting for 64.78% or $ 9.34 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the individual segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fitness equipment market segmented by buyer type, at a CAGR of 6.03% during 2024-2029.



The fitness equipment market is segmented by gender into male and female. The male market was the largest segment of the fitness equipment market segmented by gender, accounting for 62.64% or $ 9.03 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the female segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fitness equipment market segmented by gender, at a CAGR of 7.63% during 2024-2029.



The fitness equipment market is segmented by application into weight loss, body building, physical fitness, mental fitness and other applications. The weight loss market was the largest segment of the fitness equipment market segmented by application, accounting for 37.60% or $ 5.42 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the physical fitness segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fitness equipment market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 6.41% during 2024-2029.



The fitness equipment market is segmented by end-user into health clubs or gyms, home consumer, hotels, corporates, hospital and medical centers, public institutions. The home consumer market was the largest segment of the fitness equipment market segmented by end-user, accounting for 64.78% or $9.34 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the home consumer segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fitness equipment market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 6.03% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the fitness equipment market segmented by type will arise in the cardiovascular training equipment segment, which will gain $2.45 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the fitness equipment market segmented by buyer type will arise in the individual segment, which will gain $3.17 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the fitness equipment market segmented by gender will arise in the female segment, which will gain $2.39 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the fitness equipment market segmented by application will arise in the weight loss segment, which will gain $1.81 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the fitness equipment market segmented by end-user will arise in the home consumer segment, which will gain $ 3.17 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The fitness equipment market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.24 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for fitness equipment market include prioritizing the use of sustainable materials in their products, development of home fitness equipment to cater to the growing demand for convenient, at-home workout solutions, strategic partnerships approach to develop advanced equipment solutions, innovative connected fitness solutions to elevate user engagement, enable real-time performance tracking and deliver personalized workout experiences, development of innovative products, such as cardio equipment's and greater emphasis on strength training equipment to secure a competitive advantage.



Player-adopted strategies in the fitness equipment market include focus on strengthening its business operations through strategic partnerships and through new program approaches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the fitness equipment companies to focus on sustainable product innovation to capture eco-conscious demand, focus on expanding smart home fitness offerings to meet demand shift, focus on advancing connected fitness solutions to enhance user engagement, focus on developing advanced cardio equipment to meet evolving performance demands, focus on expanding strength training offerings to capture growth opportunities, focus on strength training equipment to drive growth, focus on individual buyers to maximize market growth, focus on the female segment to capture high-growth demand, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships to accelerate innovation and market expansion, focus on competitive and value-based pricing strategies, focus on targeted digital campaigns, focus on partnership and sponsorship opportunities, focus on physical fitness to accelerate sustainable growth and focus on home consumer segment for accelerated growth.



Major Market Trends

Innovative Eco-Friendly Fitness Solutions for the Modern Consumers

Revolutionizing At-Home Fitness With Advanced Technology

Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation in the Fitness Equipment Market

Innovative Connected Fitness Equipment Enhancing User Engagement

Smart Cardio Equipment for Real-Time Monitoring and Peak Performance

Innovative Strength Training Equipment for Home and Commercial Use

Markets Covered:



1) by Type: Cardiovascular Training Equipment; Strength Training Equipment; Other Equipment

2) by Buyer Type: Individual; Institution; Other Buyer Types

3) by Gender: Male; Female

4) by Application: Weight Loss; Body Building; Physical Fitness; Mental Fitness; Other Applications

5) by End-User: Health Clubs or Gyms; Home Consumer; Hotels; Corporates; Hospital and Medical Centers; Public Institutions



Key Companies Profiled: Peloton Interactive Inc.; Technogym S.p.A.; Decathlon S.A.; Gold's Gym International, Inc.; Life Fitness LLC



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast..



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; fitness equipment indicators comparison..



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 339 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $24.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Fitness Equipment market report include:

