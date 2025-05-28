PyroGenesis Confirms Receiving Accelerated Customer Request for Fumed Silica Samples

MONTREAL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis”) (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes all-electric plasma processes and sustainable solutions to support heavy industry in their energy transition, emission reduction, commodity security, and waste remediation efforts, announced today that, further to its news releases dated May 13, 2025 & May 15, 2025, and that of today’s press release issued by HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ”), HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. (“Polvere”) has received multiple requests for delivery of its fumed silica powder for further analysis by potential clients. These powders will be shipped within 10 days. PyroGenesis has been engaged to develop the Fumed Silica Reactor by Polvere, a subsidiary of HPQ.





Figure 1 - Fumed silica produced by PyroGenesis’ Fumed Silica Reactor

As a result, PyroGenesis confirms that, based on discussions with HPQ:

At the request of one of Polvere’s previously disclosed industrial collaborators, Polvere is proceeding with an accelerated shipment of fumed silica powder for early assessment. Separately, another potential client has formally requested a sample of the material for their own independent assessment. Both requests were made as a result of HPQ and PyroGenesis’ recent announcements regarding successful material collection and third-party analysis results.



These shipments are taking place prior to further refinement or optimization of the material, and reflect a growing interest from industry in PyroGenesis’ innovative plasma-based process for producing fumed silica directly from quartz.

“We consider these requests as an indicator of the importance of our latest milestone,” said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “We are encouraged by this proactive interest from potential industry partners and view this as a sign that the market is paying close attention to our progress. While much remains to be proven, our ultimate goal is to position PyroGenesis’ process as a disruptive, sustainable alternative in the global fumed silica market and, as such, aligning it with the company’s overall commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible manufacturing.”

Fumed silica is one of the most widely used industrial materials, and can be found in thousands of products we use every day, including personal care, cosmetics, toothpaste, pet litter, powdered food, milkshakes, instant coffee, pharmaceuticals, agriculture (food & feed), adhesives, paints, inks, photocopy toner, sealants, fiber optic cables, thermal insulation, construction materials, and batteries, just to name a few. It is often used in these products as a thickening/anti-caking agent, used to stabilize and improve the texture and consistency of the end-product.

PyroGenesis’ involvement in developing fumed silica from quartz is part of its three-vertical solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. Fumed powders are part of PyroGenesis’ Commodity Security & Optimization vertical, where the development of advanced material production techniques, and the use of technology such as plasma to recover viable metals, chemicals, and minerals from industrial waste, helps to maximize raw materials and improve the availability of critical minerals. The Company’s other verticals are Energy Transition and Emission Reduction and Waste Remediation.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

