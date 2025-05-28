Saudi Arabia to Showcase Ambitious Biotech Agenda at BIO 2025

RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudi Arabia is set to make a high-impact appearance at BIO International Convention 2025, June 16-19, 2025 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, where it will host a national pavilion, lead spotlight sessions, and convene a high-level super session featuring key sector leaders shaping the Kingdom’s biotech future. The delegation reflects Saudi Arabia’s systemwide commitment to building an integrated biotech ecosystem – and its readiness to partner globally on innovation, research, and advanced therapies.

The Saudi pavilion will bring together the full health and life sciences ecosystem – from regulators and research entities to regional clusters and biotech startups. Through a curated program of engagements, including ecosystem spotlight presentations and a flagship panel discussion, the Kingdom will showcase how its health transformation is enabling growth across the biotech value chain.

“With representatives from across the Saudi ecosystem at this year’s event, our presence at BIO 2025 showcases how our cross-government and cross-sector health transformation has created one of the world’s most exciting ecosystems for biotech.”

- HE Fahad bin Abdulrahman AlJalajel, Minister of Health

Saudi Arabia is executing a deliberate strategy to create a connected, innovation ready biotech platform – spanning regulation, research, infrastructure, and investment. These efforts align with the Saudi National Biotech Strategy, which seeks to unlock the Kingdom’s full potential in life sciences while embedding innovation into the future of care delivery.

“Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom has emerged as a hub to innovate, invest and build the future breakthroughs that will transform global health. Biotech is central to that vision and Saudi Arabia is creating the collaborative platforms where nations, government, industry, and academia come together to accelerate progress.”

- HE Fahad bin Abdulrahman AlJalajel, Minister of Health

Contact:

Saudi Biotech

redbiotech@moh.gov.sa Media inquiries:

MC Services AG

Catherine Featherston

saudi-biotech@mc-services.eu





About Saudi Biotech

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is proud to debut its first-ever national pavilion at BIO International, being held in Boston June 16-19, 2025. Rooted in Vision 2030, this initiative showcases a fully integrated life sciences ecosystem - combining a future-ready lifestyle, world-class research institutions, streamlined regulation, and digital infrastructure built for speed, scale, and scientific impact. The Kingdom offers a seamless environment for biotech innovation with fast-track clinical trial approvals, robust regulatory alignment via its ML4-designated Food and Drug Authority, and nationwide digital platforms like nphies and the world’s largest Virtual Hospital.

Saudi Biotech brings together the Kingdom’s leading health and science entities, including the Ministry of Health, Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Saudi National Institute of Health, Public Health Authority, and the Saudi Health Council, all of whom play vital roles in enabling a regulatory environment that supports clinical innovation. It also features institutions powering translational research and IP protection, such as the Research, Development and Innovation Authority, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center. Funding and investment facilitators are also present, including the Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the Saudi Business Center, alongside localization powerhouses like Lifera, Lean, and the Public Investment Fund. Visitors can explore how talent and livability are central to the Kingdom’s strategy through participation from the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Premium Residency Center. Finally, NEOM showcases the Kingdom’s most ambitious vision - a purpose-built frontier for biotech, precision medicine, and future health.

The Saudi Pavilion will be located at Booth #3265 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. To explore the full Pavilion experience and meet the partners driving this transformation, visit https://www.saudi-biotech.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/863da7a4-5416-44e6-b355-8af85a6d9dd8