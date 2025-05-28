Best Blinds Company (2025): SelectBlinds Awarded Top Blinds & Shades Provider by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has officially recognized SelectBlinds® as a top blinds company in the window treatment industry, commending its product craftsmanship, customer support initiatives, and commitment to accessible, do-it-yourself design.

SelectBlinds - a customer-first window treatment company that offers customizable, handcrafted blinds and shades through a DIY-friendly online platform, combining design flexibility, product quality, and accessible support

Since 2003, SelectBlinds has been a leading eCommerce destination for customizable window coverings. The brand emerged from a simple need - blackout shades for a child’s room - and has since evolved into a leader offering more than 170 product options in over 1,800 colors. Every product is handcrafted and shipped directly to the customer, aligning with the company’s philosophy of DIY empowerment paired with professional guidance.

SelectBlinds’ product range spans a wide spectrum of styles and functionalities, including faux wood blinds, blackout shades, Roman and roller shades, and no-drill installation options - meeting the needs of both homeowners and renters alike. Their offerings reflect a blend of form and function, enabling users to enhance privacy, control light, and improve energy efficiency without sacrificing aesthetics.

Beyond the products themselves, Expert Consumers noted SelectBlinds’ robust customer service ecosystem as a key differentiator. Design consultants offer tailored guidance, while accessible support teams assist via phone, email, text, or live chat. Educational tools like product videos and buying guides help users navigate the DIY process confidently, reinforcing the brand’s mission of making custom window treatments approachable for everyone.

SelectBlinds also incorporates a strong values-driven approach to business. The company emphasizes honesty, fairness, and continuous improvement. These principles are embedded in both workplace culture and customer interactions, contributing to the brand’s long-term trust and reliability in a competitive space.

As consumers increasingly prioritize flexibility, personalization, and seamless online experiences, SelectBlinds continues to stand out. By merging high-quality craftsmanship with intuitive design tools and human-centric support, the company exemplifies what modern customers seek in home improvement solutions.

About SelectBlinds

SelectBlinds is a direct-to-consumer window treatment company known for its wide range of customizable blinds and shades. Founded in 2003, it empowers customers to design and install their own window coverings through an easy online experience, expert support, and innovative DIY-friendly products. The company emphasizes quality craftsmanship, transparency, and customer care, with over 170 product options.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.