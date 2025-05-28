Electric Vehicle Charging Management Software Platform Market Analysis Report 2025-2034 with Case Studies for Enexis, Fudura, Centrica, Afcon Electric Mobility, and OBE Power

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Management Software Platform Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EV charging management software platform market growth is expected to be driven by the proliferating demand for electric vehicles across the globe and government initiatives toward a pollution-free environment. The EV market will rapidly grow and evolve in the coming months and years to reach critical mass. Savvy operators will begin with a software solution that can scale with the market, allowing them to monetize and grow their business investments.



As electrification and electric vehicle adoption continue, government initiatives and policies for electric vehicles contribute significantly to the advancement of this vision. Over the last few decades, governments around the world have been attempting to find ways to reduce vehicle carbon dioxide emissions. The advancement of electric vehicle technology is a catalyst for reducing tailpipe emissions from ICE vehicles. Effective policies and regulations are being implemented to accelerate the global adoption of electric vehicles. These ongoing efforts by governments in various countries and areas facilitate the growth of electric vehicles, which is expected to boost the EV charging management software platform market and ensure better and cleaner air quality in the coming years.

The EV charging management software platform market is dominated by China. According to the most recent data from China's electric vehicle charging infrastructure, China has the world's largest EV charging management software platform. China's EV infrastructure is expanding at a breakneck pace, with over 2.2 million charging stations spread across the country, boosting the EV charging management software platform market in China.

Operation management will dominate EV charging management software platform market (by modules). The operations management module of EV charging management software includes tools for continuously monitoring EV charging networks and providing real-time alerts and notifications. It also includes tools for automatically diagnosing and remotely resolving problems, thereby increasing network availability and stability. Insight-driven dashboards for constantly collecting, visualizing, and analyzing operational data to optimize operations are among the advanced features.

Private chargers will dominate EV charging management software platform market (by charger development). The lack of robust public charging infrastructure is one of the most vexing issues for electric vehicle adoption. EV charging at home is more common than at public chargers. As a result, even as public charging infrastructure is gradually being built up, greater EV penetration may be possible.

Level 2 will dominate EV charging management software platform market (by charger type). Due to EV drivers' desire for a reasonable range, most organizations and EV owners prefer Level 2 charging to Level 1 charging. Level 2 charging adds about 25 miles per hour (RPH), whereas Level 1 charging adds about 4 miles per hour (RPH). Because charging an EV takes nearly a full day, Level 1 is too slow for the amount of time most drivers spend at a typical business and thus will not appeal to them. Level 2 charging also allows a company to serve a greater number of drivers on a daily basis, resulting in more customers.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Demand Drivers

Growing sales of electric vehicles

Ease of use of software and smartphone application

Government initiatives toward a pollution-free environment

Market Challenges for the EV Charging Management Software Platform Market:

Risk of cybersecurity

Lack of standard protocols to develop software platforms

Increase in energy demands with exploding EV sales

