All resolutions approved at the 2025 STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam, May 28, 2025 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “2025 AGM”), which was held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

All the resolutions were approved by the Shareholders:

The adoption of the Company's statutory annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The 2024 statutory annual accounts 1 were filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on March 27, 2025 and are posted on the Company’s website ( www.st.com ) and the AFM’s website ( www.afm.nl );





were filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on March 27, 2025 and are posted on the Company’s website ( ) and the AFM’s website ( ); The distribution of a cash dividend of US$ 0.36 per outstanding share of the Company’s common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of US$ 0.09 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2025 and first quarter of 2026 to shareholders of record in the month of each quarterly payment as per the table below;





The adoption of the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board;





The appointment of Werner Lieberherr, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the end of the 2028 AGM, in replacement of Ms. Janet Davidson whose mandate has expired at the end of the 2025 AGM;





The appointment of Ms. Simonetta Acri, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the end of the 2028 AGM in replacement of Ms. Donatella Sciuto whose mandate has expired at the end of the 2025 AGM;





The reappointment of Ms. Anna de Pro Gonzalo, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term to expire at the end of the 2028 AGM;





The reappointment of Ms. Hélène Vletter-van Dort, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term to expire at the end of the 2028 AGM;





The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as the Company’s external auditor for the financial years 2026-2029;





The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. to audit the Company’s sustainability reporting for the financial years 2026-2027, to the extent required by law;





The approval of the stock-based portion of the compensation of the President and CEO;





The approval of the stock-based portion of the compensation of the Chief Financial Officer;





The authorization to the Managing Board, until the conclusion of the 2026 AGM, to repurchase shares, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board;





The delegation to the Supervisory Board of the authority to issue new common shares, to grant rights to subscribe for such shares, and to limit and/or exclude existing shareholders’ pre-emptive rights on common shares, until the end of the 2026 AGM;





The discharge of the members of the Managing Board; and





The discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board.





The complete agenda and all relevant detailed information concerning the 2025 AGM, as well as all related AGM materials, are available on the Company’s website ( www.st.com ) and made available to shareholders in compliance with legal requirements.

The draft minutes of the AGM will be posted on the General Meeting of Shareholders page of the Company’s website ( www.st.com ) within 30 days following the 2025 AGM.

As for rule amendments from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and conforming FINRA rule changes, on US market the standard for settlement is the next business day after a trade or t+1. European settlement rule remains at t+2 for the time being.

The table below summarizes the full schedule for the quarterly dividends:

Transfer between New York and Dutch registered shares restricted: In Europe in NYSE Quarter Ex-dividend Date Record Date Payment Date Ex-dividend and Record Date Payment Date: on or after From End of Business in NY on: Until Open of Business in NY on: Q2 2025 23-Jun-25 24-Jun-25 25-Jun-25 24-Jun-25 1-Jul-25 20-Jun-25 25-Jun-25 Q3 2025 22-Sep-25 23-Sep-25 24-Sep-25 23-Sep-25 30-Sep-25 19-Sep-25 24-Sep-25 Q4 2025 15-Dec-25 16-Dec-25 17-Dec-25 16-Dec-25 23-Dec-25 12-Dec-25 17-Dec-25 Q1 2026 23-Mar-26 24-Mar-26 25-Mar-26 24-Mar-26 31-Mar-26 20-Mar-26 25-Mar-26

1 The Annual Report includes the sustainability statement which is prepared based on the general principles of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

