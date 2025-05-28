Nespresso and The Weeknd: Creativity Brewed Together

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

MONTREAL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nespresso is excited to join forces with Samra Origins, the artisanal coffee brand co-founded by the legendary Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. This collection is all about blending Nespresso’s and Samra Origins’ coffee expertise and unique style, celebrating the everyday magic that coffee brings.

Every cup is packed with rich, bold flavours that take you beyond the cup. Inspired by his life offstage, The Weeknd created Samra Origins to honour his roots, naming the brand after his mom, Samra, who’s always had his back. Nespresso is pleased to be working with the brand, showcasing how traditional coffee rituals connect us all. Drinking coffee isn’t just a routine; it’s a vibe that brings friends and family together. This partnership is all about showing how coffee can inspire creativity and be a daily ritual that fuels art, music, and everything in between.

“Coffee runs deep in my family culture — it’s about gathering, sharing, reflecting. That’s what Samra Origins and Nespresso mean to me - sharing a love of that tradition and making it accessible to many coffee lovers is truly incredible.” – Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye

Available as of May 28th, the collection features the Nespresso | Samra Origins Togetherness Blend, merging Samra Origins and The Weeknd’s creative vision with Nespresso’s coffee legacy for an unforgettable experience. Plus, Nespresso is the headline sponsor for The Weeknd’s world tour, offering exclusive experiences for fans and coffee lovers everywhere.

“Partnering with Abel and Samra Origins reflects our shared belief that coffee and music bring people together and spark creativity. Just as music brings together a vibrant mix of genres, Nespresso offers a refined selection of coffees and roasts, ensuring there is something exceptional for every taste. It is yet another example of a partnership that blends our high-quality coffee with art and culture. We can’t wait to welcome Abel and his fans on this journey and create unforgettable memories together.” – Philipp Navratil, CEO, Nespresso

The Nespresso | Samra Origins by The Weeknd collection drops online and in Nespresso boutiques across US and Canada May 28th, featuring a new coffee, the Samra Origins Togetherness Blend, along with a limited-edition tumbler. Later this year, there will be other product launches within the partnership.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 157,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,000 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has 14'000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com .

About The Weeknd

Filtering R&B and pop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd is one of the most compelling artists of the 21st century. End January this year he officially released his highly anticipated studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow via XO / Republic Records. The new album follows a record breaking 2024, during which The Weeknd became the first artist in history to have 27 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify. Hurry Up Tomorrow serves as the final and most personal chapter of the diamond-certified artist’s acclaimed trilogy series following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).