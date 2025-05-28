Randamu’s dcipher Launches on Polygon, Unlocking Scalable Conditional Encryption for Web3 Developers

Zug, Switzerland, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randamu, the Web3 infrastructure company behind the drand and dcipher networks, today announced the successful deployment of its dcipher network on Polygon mainnet, bringing scalable conditional encryption and automated threshold cryptography to one of Web3’s largest developer ecosystems.

With over 400 million unique wallet addresses and thousands of decentralized applications (dApps), Polygon has become a hub for mainstream Web3 adoption. The integration of dcipher marks a milestone in equipping this expansive developer community with programmable privacy, automated key management, and cross-chain access control, all without sacrificing scalability or user experience.

“Polygon developers now have access to the building blocks of the future internet,” said Erick Watson, CEO of Randamu. “With dcipher, we’re enabling encrypted workflows, conditional data sharing, and secure automation across chains — all powered by threshold cryptography.”

Key Benefits for Polygon Ecosystem Developers:

Scalable Conditional Encryption: Define who can decrypt data and when, with logic triggered by on-chain or off-chain events.=

Decentralized Access Control: Replace centralized secrets management with programmable policies enforced by the dcipher network.

Cross-Chain Coordination: Interoperate across ecosystems like Ethereum, Filecoin, and Arbitrum using a shared cryptographic trust layer.

Composable Developer Tooling: Easy-to-integrate SDKs and APIs for smart contracts, oracles, gaming engines, and DePIN protocols.

The launch on Polygon represents the first phase in dcipher’s cross-chain rollout, designed to secure the coordination layer for Web3.A new class of applications — from privacy-preserving DeFi to trustless multiplayer gaming — is now possible using Randamu’s decentralized key orchestration layer.

“Polygon users are no longer constrained by the limitations of public-by-default blockchains,” said Aishwary Gupta, Polygon’s Head of Payments and RWA. “With dcipher, developers can finally code with conditions, not compromises.”

For more information or to start building with dcipher on Polygon, visit: https://dcipher.network

About Randamu

Randamu delivers decentralized cryptographic infrastructure that powers the next generation of secure, verifiable, and automated digital systems. Serving Web3 developers, protocols, and blockchains, Randamu offers essential building blocks such as publicly verifiable randomness, time-locked encryption, and cross-chain orchestration. Its flagship stewardship of the drand protocol and the League of Entropy enable trust-minimized coordination and transparency across distributed systems.

With a mission to equip builders with bias-resistant, accountable, and independently verifiable tooling, Randamu ensures that critical actions are governed by transparent cryptographic consensus and is the partner of choice for projects that require advanced security and automated decision making at scale. The company collaborates globally with research institutions, blockchain foundations, and decentralized infrastructure providers. Founded by experts in threshold cryptography and distributed systems, Randamu operates with a commitment to open-source values, transparency, and community-driven innovation.

To learn more about Randamu’s solutions for Web3 builders and decentralized ecosystems, visit www.randa.mu.





